Candidates Approved for the 2023 IEEE Computer Society Election

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) Board of Governors has approved the slate of candidates for the IEEE CS 2023 election: https://www.computer.org/volunteering/nomination-election/approved-candidate-slate .

Voting for IEEE CS president-elect, first and second vice presidents, and Board of Governors members will begin on Monday, 7 August, and end on Monday, 11 September 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT USA/16:00 UTC.

All members will receive a broadcast email message with voting instructions to access their web ballot package information. Members in all regions can vote online at the IEEE CS election site. For replacement ballots or to request a paper ballot, call +1-732-562-3904 or email ieee-computervote@ieee.org.

Only IEEE CS members without an email address in their member record, or those who have opted out of IEEE email communications, will receive a paper ballot package. Those who receive paper ballots should return them by mail using the business reply envelope provided, or to IEEE Technical Activities, Attn: SGA, 445 Hoes Lane, PO Box 1331, Piscataway, NJ 08855-1331, USA.

Officers are elected to one-year terms and Board members to three-year terms, each beginning 1 January 2024. Candidate bios and position statements will be published in the August issue of Computer magazine, which is distributed to all IEEE CS members.

The Nominations Committee's recommended nominees for 2024 officers and the 2024-2026 Board of Governors are as follows (in alphabetical order):

2024 President-elect (2025 President) Nominees

Mike Hinchey – University of Limerick

Hironori Washizaki – Waseda University

2024 First Vice President Nominees

Grace A. Lewis – Carnegie Mellon Software Engineering Institute

Cyril Onwubiko – Pearson Plc

2024 Second Vice President Nominees

Nils Aschenbruck – Osnabrueck University, Germany

Shashikant Patil – Vishwaniketan Institute of Management Entrepreneurship and Engineering Technology

The first and second vice presidents serve as franchised members of the Executive Committee, Board of Governors, and Planning Committee. The vice presidents may execute a portfolio as assigned by the president and provide counsel and assistance to the president and other volunteer leaders. In the event that the president and president-elect cannot serve, the line of succession falls to the first vice president, then to the second vice president.

Candidates for 2024-2026 terms for the IEEE CS Board of Governors:

Megha Ben – Siemens

Terry Benzel – University of Southern California Information Sciences Institute

Maiga Chang – Athabasca University, Canada

Mrinal Karvir – Intel

Ramalatha Marimuthu – Iexplore Foundation for Sustainable Development

Irene Pazos Viana – Senior Information Technology Independent Consultant

George Proeller – Independent Security Consultant

Andreas Reinhardt – Technical University of Clausthal, Germany

Riri Fitri Sari – University of Indonesia

Andrew Seely – University of Maryland Global Campus

Celia Shahnaz – Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology

Deborah Silver – Rutgers , The State University of New Jersey

Fei Su – Intel Corporation

Anthony Wasserman – University of California, Berkeley

Yoshiko Yasuda – Hitachi, Ltd.

The Board of Governors is responsible for providing policy-level guidance to all organizational entities within the Computer Society. Members may vote for up to six for the Board of Governors position.

All professional and graduate student IEEE CS members on record as of 1 June 2023 are eligible to vote in this year's IEEE CS election. (Undergraduate student members do not hold voting rights.) Ballots must be returned no later than 12:00 p.m. EDT USA/16:00 UTC on Monday, 11 September 2023. Results will be announced in Computer magazine's December issue and online.

