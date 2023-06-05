Compport: Enabling a right Balance of Meritocracy and Pay Equity for Organizational Success

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compport, a global solution provider in total rewards and pay equity management, is proud to announce its entry into the US market. With a track record of rapid growth and users across 30+ countries, Compport is set to revolutionize how companies approach total rewards and navigate the intricate landscape of pay equity in Americas.

In a world where the delicate balance between meritocracy and pay equity remains elusive, organizations are struggling to recognize individual skills and performance and ensure an engaging workplace. Compport's technology emerges as a transformative force not only in mitigating such challenges but also creating a path for rewards to be a key driver in business growth.

"Compport offers a comprehensive suite to streamline all aspects of compensation planning and management; its intelligent capabilities, sophisticated analytics and data-driven insights unlock a new era in rewards; we're thrilled to bring our diverse expertise in total rewards to USA and challenge the legacy," said Senem Birim, Founder & COO at Compport.

With an already existing user base of 10,000 in the US, Compport's expansion marks a pivotal milestone, opening doors for more organizations to achieve optimized total rewards management and transparency.

"Our mission is to help organizations in realizing their dream of deploying a fully automated rewards management solution that delivers value in the form of greater efficiency, empowered culture and fully engaged employees," said Sachin Bajaj, Founder & CEO at Compport.

To mark its entry in US, Compport will be attending the Total Rewards Conference, hosted by WorldatWork, San Diego from June 12th to 14th, 2023. Additionally, Compport will be hosting an executive roundtable in New York on June 15th 2023, facilitating conversations on future of rewards, pay equity and transparency.

Compport is a female led global SaaS solution offering total rewards and pay equity management solution, headquartered in Singapore. With strong presence across 30+ countries and half a million users, including 10000+ users in US, Compport is committed to revolutionizing total rewards management and helping companies achieve fairness, transparency, and stronger employee experience.

Compport is a DarwinBox company, the fastest-growing HRTech unicorn backed by investors like Microsoft, Technology Crossover Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia, and Lightspeed.

