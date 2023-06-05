IFF Receives NIS Golden Açaí Award for HOWARU® Probiotic Strain in the Applied Ingredient Category

HN001® has an unprecedented claim approved by ANVISA to reduce the risk of eczema

SAO PAULO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF today announced its HOWARU® probiotic strain Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus HN001® has won the NIS Golden Açaí Awards' Applied Ingredients category. The award, presented at a ceremony in São Paulo, is given in recognition of IFF's HOWARU® HN001® strain contribution to reducing the risk of eczema. The inaugural award ceremony was held alongside the Nutri Ingredients Summit (NIS), an exhibition and conference that focuses on functional ingredients from May 30-31.

In Brazil, IFF has the most strains approved by the Brazilian Health Authorities. HN001® is the only probiotic with an approved health claim for reducing the risk of eczema (atopic dermatitis) in children, pregnant women and babies.

"The award reaffirms our commitment to the development of ingredients that can make a difference in people's quality of life, with proven benefits through scientific studies," said Thais Cruz, sales director, Health, IFF. "This achievement is possible due to the consistency of the results obtained in a long-term follow-up study¹, the innovative delivery technology and a unique product that meets market needs."

In the IFF long-term follow-up study, HN001® was studied with pregnant women, whom consumed the probiotic, and followed up with their babies until they reached 11 years of age, proving the persistence of the benefit even after cessation of probiotic consumption at two years of age.

The theme of this year's award is "The ingredient as a fundamental factor for innovation in the industry". Sponsored by Mintel, companies were awarded in five categories ─ functional and healthy foods, functional and healthy drinks, food supplement, applied ingredients, and sustainable and innovative packaging.

The recognition came for the application of this ingredient in Nouve DA, a food supplement with probiotic powder sold by Mantecorp, and the first launch in the country with the HN001® strain. Other HOWARU® strains approved in Brazil are Bifidobacterium lactis HN019®, Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM®, Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus GG and the combination of Bifidobacterium animalis ssp. lactis Bi-07®, Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM®, Bifidobacterium lactis Bl-04® and Lacticaseibacillus paracasei Lpc-37®. To find out more information about HOWARU® probiotics, visit here.

