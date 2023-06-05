World Vision's largest ever capital campaign to address extreme poverty exceeds goal, impacting the lives of more than 70 million people

Highlights

World Vision's Every Last One campaign concludes, having raised more than $1 billion to equip people with tools to lift themselves out of poverty

Nearly 71 million people's lives impacted across seven key initiatives, including water, health, economic empowerment, child protection, education, Christian discipleship and emergency response

SEATTLE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Christian humanitarian organization World Vision and its dedicated donors and partners are celebrating the completion of the largest capital campaign in the organization's history, the Every Last One campaign. After launching in late 2015 with a goal of raising $1 billion to reach 60 million of the world's most vulnerable people in more than 50 countries, World Vision reports having raised over $1 billion to equip 70 million people with resources and tools to lift themselves out of extreme poverty.

"I'm amazed by what happens when people of faith come together around a God-sized goal," said Edgar Sandoval Sr., World Vision's president and CEO. "The results are nothing less than miraculous, and they were achieved at a time when the world was in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic and economic uncertainty. Every last one of the 70,860,366 people we reached are precious to God and deserving of life, hope and a future."

More than 2,400 philanthropic donor partners across the United States gave at a record-breaking level, enabling World Vision to make unprecedented investments in progress against poverty and injustice. This includes accomplishments in the following key areas of development:

Water and health: More than 25 million people gained access to clean water, and nearly 1.7 million women and children under 5 received essential healthcare and nutrition support.

Economic empowerment: Nearly 6 million people were empowered to build improved and resilient livelihoods through access to savings groups, loans, agricultural and market training, and technology.

Child protection and education: More than 5 million people — including youth, parents, caregivers, faith leaders and government officials — were reached through our child protection programs, which help communities address the root causes of violence against children, including child labor, female genital mutilation and child marriage. And more than 1 million people, including children, youth, parents, caregivers and teachers, have received books and training and participated in educational programs.

Christian discipleship: More than 10 million people, including Christian leaders, teachers, parents, children and youth, were equipped with training and resources for young people to learn Bible-based life skills and to explore or deepen their faith in Jesus Christ.

Emergency response: More than 16 million people worldwide facing humanitarian emergencies — including COVID-19, natural disasters, hunger crises and refugee crises — have received essential resources and care.

Women and girls: More than 30 million women and girls have been equipped to overcome the barriers that keep them from productive and fulfilled lives through access to clean water, improved healthcare, economic opportunities, quality education, emergency support services and protection from gender-based violence.

Capital campaigns including Every Last One and its predecessor, For Every Child, have been significant catalysts to World Vision's goal of helping the most vulnerable children overcome poverty and experience fullness of life. As the leading nongovernmental provider of clean water in the developing world and the largest implementing partner of the World Food Programme, the organization is a proven partner in the effort to end extreme poverty worldwide.

While this campaign has concluded, the organization is continuing its strong work with ambitious plans to further scale impact by 2030.

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, please visit worldvisionphilanthropy.org or follow on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA.

