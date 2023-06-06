CNSI and Kepro are Now 'Acentra Health'

Newly merged company combines clinical services, technology solutions, and data analytics to accelerate better health outcomes

MCLEAN, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over six decades of combined experience, CNSI, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, and Kepro, a leading provider of technology-enabled care management, quality oversight, and clinical assessment services, today announced the combined organization has rebranded as Acentra Health. The announcement follows the CNSI-Kepro merger, which was completed in December 2022.

"Our new company name and brand represent a new era and a transformational new company," said Acentra Health Chief Executive Officer, Todd Stottlemyer. "Acentra Health brings together a deep collective of expertise across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem that is unmatched in our industry today. Our team of technology and business experts, skilled clinicians, and highly talented healthcare professionals work as one to help state and federal partners lead the way in accelerating better health outcomes for priority populations."

The name Acentra Health derives from the root words "accelerate" and "central," reflecting the company's uncompromising resolve to be a vital partner to public sector health agencies in the delivery of comprehensive healthcare solutions and services, with "Health" being its central business focus. The logomark is designed to express collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with the arched crossbar of the "A" symbolizing partnership, compassion, and acceleration, as Acentra Health innovates solutions to improve outcomes, ensure better care, enhance quality, and lower costs. Similarly, the vibrant colors chosen to represent Acentra Health capture the organization's nimble execution and passion for problem-solving.

Acentra Health's mission is to continually innovate solutions that deliver maximum value and impact to the healthcare delivery system. Its power lies in the marriage of developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings with high-quality care management, quality oversight, and clinical assessment capabilities. By leveraging rich data sets – provider, health plan beneficiary and member, claims and encounter, and social determinants of health – Acentra Health transforms insights into action by bridging the gaps that exist between technology suppliers, policy advisors, and clinicians.

"Our holistic approach to healthcare enables deeper data connectivity and information transparency across populations and programs," said Meghan Harris, President and Chief Operations Officer at Acentra Health. "Together with our partners, we are moving beyond traditional healthcare boundaries to provide solutions and services that meet the diverse needs of the priority populations served by our clients. We are also helping evolve the Medicaid Enterprise System (MES) market into one that is clinically driven."

Acentra Health serves clients in all 50 states, partnering with 45 state Medicaid agencies and five federal agencies. This kind of impact requires the hard work and dedication of the company's 3,000 employees and 4,500+ credentialed clinicians, in addition to 450 physicians who serve on its Advisory and Review Panel. Acentra Health's solutions and services impact more than 140 million beneficiaries and enhance payment and service delivery to millions of medical and social services providers, hospitals, pharmacies, and nursing homes. The company manages and processes over 1.5 billion claims and encounters and disburses over $26 billion in payments annually.

For information on Acentra Health, including a new company video and an organization timeline, visit acentra.com. A comprehensive new website will launch later this summer. For more information on CNSI and Kepro, visit cns-inc.com and kepro.com, respectively.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health, formed in 2023 by the merger of industry leaders CNSI and Kepro, combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm.

