Cohen & Company Announces 2023 Partner Promotions

"Our new partners have accomplished so much already in their careers," says Cohen & Company CEO Chris Bellamy. "They are amazing leaders, practitioners and colleagues in their own right. Some began their careers with us as interns; others joined as more seasoned hires. But, all are a testament to the firm's ongoing efforts to not only attract and retain the best professionals in our industry, but to support them as they grow and flourish."

Meet the firm's newest partners:

Julie Lowry │ Assurance Partner │ Cleveland, OH

Julie specializes in the audits of mutual funds and private funds and is also involved in SEC custody rule examinations. Among other areas, her expertise includes auditing, accounting and financial reporting requirements specific to complex derivative instruments, Level 3 securities, guaranteed investment contracts, controlled foreign corporations (CFCs), funds-of-funds, private equity funds and master-feeder structures.

Kaitlin Mansfield │ Assurance Partner │ Pittsburgh, PA

The geographic lead of the firm's Pittsburgh office, Kaitlin serves clients in the technology and life science, venture capital and not-for-profit industries. She provides a wide range of assurance services, such as assisting clients with internal controls, revenue recognition, complex equity structures and stock options, and valuation of portfolio company investments.

Angel Rice │ Tax Partner │ Cleveland, OH

Angel focuses on tax planning and compliance, as well as reporting and minimization strategies for clients within the real estate and construction industry. She has deep expertise in the area of Qualified Opportunity Zones and serves as one of the firm's leaders in this area.

Robert Venables │ Tax Partner │ Akron, OH

Robert advises closely held and private equity owned businesses in a variety of industries. An integral member of the Technical Transaction Group and leader of the Accounting Methods Group, he is involved in tax planning and technical matters related to international concerns, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Krista Zuchowski │ Tax Partner │ Cleveland, OH

Krista helps private companies and their owners work through a variety of technical issues relating to accounting and taxation. She has worked with clients in several industries but focuses on real estate, with expertise in structuring, compliance and exit strategies for the New Markets and Historic Tax Credits.

