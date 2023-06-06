DigiCert partners with ReversingLabs to advance software supply chain security

DigiCert integrates ReversingLabs technology into DigiCert® Software Trust Manager to create tamper-proof software delivery

LEHI, Utah, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert , a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced a partnership with ReversingLabs , a leader in software supply chain security, to enhance software security by combining advanced binary analysis and threat detection from ReversingLabs with DigiCert's enterprise-grade secure code signing solution. DigiCert customers will benefit from improved software integrity through deep analysis that shows their software is free from known threats like malware, software implants, software tampering and exposed secrets before they securely sign it.

DigiCert is the world’s leading provider of scalable TLS/SSL, PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including 89 percent of Fortune 500 companies and 97 out of the 100 top global banks, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. Learn more at digicert.com or follow@digicert.(PRNewsFoto/DigiCert) (PRNewswire)

"DigiCert's partnership with ReversingLabs advances supply chain security through threat detection and secrets protection delivered by automated workflows that seamlessly operate within DevOps environments and CI/CD pipelines," said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert. "This newly combined solution protects against software-based vulnerabilities and attacks, helping organizations ensure digital trust and build confidence with their customers."

"ReversingLabs is excited to partner with DigiCert to help solve software supply chain security issues at all stages of the software development and deployment process," said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder at ReversingLabs. "Every DigiCert customer needs to think about the integrity of the software they build, buy or run. Our work together will strengthen the ecosystem and provide organizations with the necessary tools to ensure the trustworthiness of their software."

"Organizations must take proactive efforts to secure their software supply chain to withstand the continuing and evolving threats of cyberattacks," said Katie Norton, Senior Research Analyst for IDC's DevOps & DevSecOps research practices. "Digital trust strategies that centralize, standardize and unify software security practices play a key role in improving resiliency and user trust."

Weaknesses in the software supply chain have been exploited in recent years, resulting in tampering, malware insertion and other threats to critical business software. A recent ReversingLabs survey found that nearly 90 percent of technology professionals detected significant risks in their software supply chain in the last year. More than 70 percent said that current application security solutions are not providing necessary protections.

Powered by ReversingLabs, threat detection within DigiCert Software Trust Manager secures the software supply chain through advanced, comprehensive detection of threats such as malware, software tampering, inclusion of secrets and certificate misconfigurations in open-source software, proprietary software, containers and release packages.

Software Trust Manager provides a single workflow that is centrally controlled across the organization. The solution also generates a comprehensive software bill of materials (SBOM) covering internally developed and third-party software, such as open-source and commercially licensed software. As attacks on the software supply chain increase, threat detection and SBOM generation are becoming increasingly important and the focus of government and industry regulations.

To learn more, visit https://www.digicert.com/software-trust-manager, or read our blog about how Software Trust Manager protects the software supply chain. Also, register for a June 13 webinar on digital trust in software supply chains and AI models.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust , enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE , the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert .

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs protects the modern enterprise from sophisticated software supply chain security attacks, malware, ransomware, and other threats.

The ReversingLabs Software Supply Chain Security Platform analyzes any file, binary, or software package, including those that evade traditional security solutions. The hybrid-cloud, privacy centric platform democratizes insights across the enterprise, enabling development teams to securely release applications; third-party risk teams to safely procure software; and security operations teams to monitor, isolate and quickly respond to threats.

ReversingLabs data is used by more than 65 of the world's most advanced security vendors and their tens of thousands of security professionals. ReversingLabs enterprise customers span all industries, leveraging integrations with popular DevSecOps and SOC platforms that enable teams to access the analysis they need to make quick security verdicts, eliminate threats, and release software with confidence.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DigiCert, Inc.