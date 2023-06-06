Guidehouse Insights Explores Opportunities for Growth in the Virtual Power Plant Market

VPPs playing a larger role in daily grid operations; Utilities and consumers will require more guidance and assistance from VPP and DER providers

BOULDER, Colo., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores trends affecting the virtual power plant (VPP) market.

With renewable energy capacity increasing and the adoption of distributed energy resources (DER) continuing to grow throughout all customer segments around the world, there is a rising need for flexibility in power grid operations. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, VPPs represent an opportunity to connect the expanding network of DER while providing flexibility and other essential grid services without the same harmful emissions as fossil fuel power plants.

"As technology advances and new market frameworks are implemented to allow nonutility and demand side resources to fully participate in energy markets, VPP deployments have started progressing beyond demonstrations and pilot projects to large-scale programs," says Dan Power, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "With consumer-sited resources becoming more critical to grid operations, utilities will need to adopt new management technologies and software platforms to maintain grid reliability, while end consumers will need additional assistance in acquiring DER and participating in VPPs."

The adoption of new platforms and technologies will further complicate utility software use cases and daily grid operations, meaning those stakeholders will require additional guidance from VPP providers. And as energy markets liberalize to allow consumer participation, consumers will need assistance from DER providers when acquiring, installing, and enrolling assets in VPPs. This presents VPP and DER providers with opportunities to adapt their business models to facilitate wider market growth, according to the report.

The report, Business Model Innovations Can Drive Virtual Power Plant Growth, discusses how VPP and DER business models are evolving and what role new, innovative business models can play in furthering the advancement of those technologies. The report provides recommendations to key stakeholders to increase the presence and impact of aggregated DER on grids around the world. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

