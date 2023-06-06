HAVI Named One of Crain's Coolest Offices in Chicago for 2023

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crain's Chicago Business has chosen HAVI as one of its Coolest Offices for 2023. The company's newly constructed global headquarters is located in the Fulton Market district at 345 North Morgan. This recognition highlights HAVI's commitment to creating an inclusive, collaborative, and people-focused environment and culture.

The company vision was to bring together the distinct business units of HAVI (Supply Chain, tms, and Stanley) and the global headquarters under one cohesive and welcoming roof. Collaborating with Partners by Design as well as HAVI's own internal creative team, the company focused on essential elements that shaped the design of its top four floors. Their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) responsibility guidelines were embraced, allowing employees to contribute to the theming of the floors. This personalized touch created an engaging experience throughout the office, featuring installations such as an interactive mural and a massive mechanical flip board in the common areas.

Drawing inspiration from the rich industrial heritage of the Fulton Market neighborhood, HAVI departed from the expected vintage aesthetic and instead adopted a more modern approach, reflecting craftsmanship and deconstruction. The result is a visually stunning and contemporary space that fosters creativity and innovation.

Recognizing the importance of community and accommodating a hybrid workforce, HAVI's offices were thoughtfully designed to bring people together. The signature town hall space, featuring a lounge area, fireplace, and 15-foot arched windows, provides inviting views of the surrounding neighborhoods. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, each room ensures that remote employees feel fully included in the collaborative environment.

To further enhance collaboration and encourage new ideas, HAVI incorporated specialty rooms such as the innovation and focus group labs. These dedicated spaces facilitate teamwork, enabling employees to develop creative solutions and expand the services offered by the company. However, the coolest office feature according to Crain's, is having access to an outdoor deck. HAVI understands the importance of outdoor spaces for employee well-being and each floor boasts its own deck area, allowing for rejuvenating breaks and informal gatherings. The company's exclusive rooftop area offers a picturesque retreat where employees can recharge and find inspiration amid the city skyline.

"We are honored to be named one of Crain's Chicago Coolest Offices," said HAVI CEO Frank Ravndal. "Our new global headquarters reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional workplace that fosters collaboration, creativity, and employee well-being. This recognition inspires us to continue to be a great place to work for our current employees as well as the next generation of talent."

This recognition is a testament to the company's dedication to creating a workspace that nurtures its people, promotes innovation, and embraces the changing dynamics of the workplace.

About HAVI

HAVI is a global, privately owned company that connects people with ideas, data with insights, supply with demand, restaurants with deliveries, and ultimately, people with the products they love. Whether we are sourcing, storing, or delivering products, we bring unmatched category expertise and unrivaled operational excellence, combined with powerful digital analytics and insights. Founded in 1974, HAVI employs more than 10,000 people and serves customers in more than 100 countries. HAVI's business units include Supply Chain, tms, and Stanley. Our portfolio of businesses offers best-in-class sourcing and supply chain capabilities, brand-defining marketing and promotional services, and innovative consumer products. For more information, please visit HAVI.com, tmsw.com , and stanley1913.com.

