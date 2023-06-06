OTK Celebrates Games Industry with Second Annual OTK Games Expo Live Streaming Saturday, June 10, 2023

Asmongold, Emiru, and Sodapoppin Serve as Expert Game Panelists Showcasing 30 Must-Know Indie Games and More

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, creator-owned media company One True King (OTK) will stream their second annual OTK Games Expo on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. CT live on Twitch.tv/Asmongold from the WePlay Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Hosted by leading games content creators and OTK streamers Asmongold , Emiru , Esfand , Nmplol , and Sodapoppin , the OTK Games Expo will spotlight more than 30 gaming titles spanning a dozen genres from the hottest new indie game developers. The developer's conference provides rising titles the opportunity to interface with OTK's distinct gaming and technology communities spanning 38M social media followers while offering unique perspectives and commentary from top gaming influencers.

Audiences can expect to see:

Thirty new and unique indie game titles spanning several genres like Platformers, Simulators, and Party Games

OTK Creator and Fan-supported votes to award "Best in Show" titles and part of a $50,000 prize pool, supporting the future development of the winning game.

Exciting announcements from OTK, Starforge Systems, and Mythic Talent

"OTK takes immense pride in our passionate fan base and we are thrilled to shed light on exceptional games that may not receive the spotlight they deserve," stated Tips Out, CEO at OTK. "The meticulous process of hand-picking the showcased titles wasn't easy, but we believe in the incredible potential of these developers and eagerly await our viewers' feedback. With a diverse range of genres, these titles are the perfect match for our creators, amplifying their creativity and expanding our collective gaming horizons."

In addition to the main broadcast feed on Asmongold's Twitch channel, fans can tune into the Games Expo on June 10 through:

Twitch.tv/OTKNetwork OTK's official Twitch channel:

Co-Streams - Fans and streamers can co-stream the main broadcast to provide additional language options.

"We are thrilled this year's expo will be more inclusive as we introduce a wide range of accessibility options for our valued fans. We firmly believe that gaming should be enjoyed by everyone, and our commitment to inclusivity drives us to continually expand and enhance the gaming experience for our diverse community of followers," said Zach Diaz, CSO at OTK.

This is the second year OTK is hosting their Games Expo, with last year's show having more than 924k Unique Views and a peak audience of over 309k viewers over the three-hour broadcast. Developer RDBK Studios took home the top prize last year with their game Renown, including a $30,000 Developmental Grant.

Tune in to the 2023 OTK Games Expo on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. CT on Twitch.tv/Asmongold .

ABOUT ONE TRUE KING

One True King (OTK) is an award-winning media company owned by globally renowned gaming streamers Asmongold, Esfand, Tips Out, Sodapoppin, Emiru, Mizkif, and NMPLOL. Outside of daily gaming content & streaming, One True King focuses on pushing the boundaries of live streaming. OTK produces industry-leading live game shows, tournaments, in-real-life (IRL) streams, and podcasts, all tailored to millennial & Gen Z internet natives. OTK has quickly become the top most-watched organization on Twitch, reaching over 38 million followers across social platforms globally and amassing tens of millions of hours watched every month.

For more information, visit www.otknetwork.com or follow OTK on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , and TikTok .

