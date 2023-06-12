Bitstrapped Strengthens Partnership with Google Cloud to Deliver Generative AI Solutions

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bitstrapped today announced an expansion of its longstanding relationship with Google Cloud to drive digital innovation and accelerate the adoption of advanced Generative AI technologies for enterprises across industries. Bitstrapped will pair several years of focused expertise and experience in AI and Machine Learning consulting, with Google Cloud's impressive GenAI product offerings, in order to help businesses solve previously unsolvable challenges and offer next generation experiences.

"Generative AI can create new opportunities and deliver significant value for organizations across industries," said Jim Anderson, Vice President, NA Partner Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. "Bitstrapped's investments in expertise and delivery capacity will help drive transformation forward by bringing generative AI to customers and helping them improve their business, swiftly and efficiently."

Bitstrapped's GenAI solution offerings will leverage Google Cloud's new Generative AI suite, which includes Generative AI Studio, Gen App Builder, the PaLM Foundation Model, and Vertex AI Model Garden. This suite of tools provides a range of first-party, third-party, and open-source GenAI models which enable customers in diverse industries to meet their unique needs and accelerate their ability to apply Generative AI to their business.

Bitstrapped is primed to help customers adopt these new technologies — through identification of strategic use cases and solution implementation. As part of this commitment, Bitstrapped will offer pre-designed solutions tailored to the unique needs of retail, finance, and healthcare industries. These solutions will help reduce time-to-market and drive immediate efficiencies and transform experiences on both the operational and product side of businesses. To help onboard customers who are new to and curious about GenAI, Bitstrapped offers two workshop variations that help to accelerate team learning, discovery of Generative AI use cases relevant to a given business, and demonstration of how to integrate this technology.

"We could not be more excited to support Google Cloud and their customers, to drive business impact with Google Cloud's Generative AI technology. This technology will be truly transformative for the digital experience and presents many business efficiencies. There is no shortage of interest," said Wes Wright, Director, Strategy and Business Development, at Bitstrapped. "With our combined expertise in Data and the Generative AI capabilities offered by Google Cloud, we are well-positioned to deliver meaningful, real-world value to our clients with an emphasis on ensuring the use of data remains secure and responsible."

Today's announcement marks the latest chapter in the strong relationship between Bitstrapped and Google Cloud which dates back to 2018. Over the past five years, Bitstrapped and Google Cloud have worked together to help Google Cloud customers implement emerging data and AI technologies that deliver measurable and enduring results. For more information on this offering, please click here . To learn more about Bitstrapped's existing AI/ML offerings, click here .

About Bitstrapped:

At Bitstrapped, we are a team of experts in Data and AI, who are known for our nimble, efficient, and premium consulting and implementation experience. We pride ourselves in ensuring delivery of customer outcomes that encompass both measurable business value and enterprise-grade technical quality. Our mission remains to empower organizations to accelerate their data-to-AI journey by discovering the possibilities of data and leveraging our expertise in building and scaling Data and AI solutions. Learn more at www.bitstrapped.com .

