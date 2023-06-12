PANERA EXPANDS GUEST FAVORITE TOASTED BAGUETTE SANDWICH OFFERINGS WITH NEW BLACK FOREST HAM & GOUDA MELT

From June 12-21, MyPanera® Members will have Exclusive Early Access to the New Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt Toasted Baguette

ST. LOUIS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera announces the addition of a new chef-curated recipe to its popular line of Toasted Baguette sandwiches: the Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt. Panera's line of Toasted Baguettes, launched this January, has quickly become its top earning sandwich and so Panera's chefs have unveiled a new creation featuring Black Forest Ham, Panera's new country mustard, arugula and smoked gouda on a toasted baguette. MyPanera members nationwide will have the opportunity to be the first to try the new Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt, through exclusive early access to the item for a limited time from June 12-21. The new sandwich will be available nationwide starting on June 22.

The new Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt joins three other delicious and hand-crafted Toasted Baguette flavor offerings—Green Goddess Caprese Melt, Pepperoni Mozzarella Melt and Smoky Buffalo Chicken Melt. The abundant sandwiches start at $9.49 each (plus tax) and are prepared with Clean ingredients in bold and fresh recipes. Also coming to the menu is a new Deli Ham sandwich, crafted with Black Forest Ham, emerald greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onions, Panera's new country mustard, salt and pepper on Country Rustic Sourdough, starting at $8.99 (plus tax)

"We're so excited to bring ham back onto the Panera menu, and our focus was on enhancing these sandwiches with amazing, unforgettable flavor that we knew our guests would love," said Claes Petersson, Head Chef, Panera Bread. "Our chefs created our new delicious country mustard, finding the perfect blend of three mustards to compliment the flavors and create two irresistible new menu items we can't wait for guests to try."

These new sandwiches expand the suite of options for Panera's Value Duets and Family Feasts – value upgrades include:

Expansion of Panera Value Duets offerings to include Deli Ham Sandwich & Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup.

Expansion of Panera Family Feasts with Baguette Sandwich Bundles:

Early access for MyPanera members to try the Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt begins on June 12 through June 21, 2023. Early access is available on digital orders only as an exclusive perk for MyPanera members. By simply logging in with a MyPanera account, members can easily order the Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt before it's available to all guests nationwide.

"At Panera, two of our top priorities for our guests are delicious taste and incredible value," said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer, Panera Bread. "Our popular Toasted Baguette platform will now give guests even more options for exceptional taste in an abundant sandwich option that's perfect for lunch or dinner."

For more information on MyPanera Early Access, as well as Panera's delicious salads and Toasted Baguettes, visit www.PaneraBread.com.

To join MyPanera today, visit www.panerabread.com/en-us/mypanera/meet-mypanera

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of May 30th, 2023 there were 2,135 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

