PEARL TV ANNOUNCES 2023 NEXTGEN TV HIGHLIGHTS AT ATSC NEXTGEN BROADCAST CONFERENCE, DEMONSTRATING ITS ROBUST DEVICES, SERVICES AND FEATURES ECOSYSTEM BUILDOUT

Minneapolis , Philadelphia , Reno and South Bend markets will launch NEXTGEN TV this summer

NEXTGEN TV accessory device market expands with Zinwell's devices available later this year and the ADTH device powered by Tolka software arriving soon

Broadcasters implement plans to promote NEXTGEN TV among their viewers in new marketing campaigns for Father's Day, and back-to-school and football seasons

NEXTGEN TV Host Station Manual provides new educational materials essential to broadcasters

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the ATSC NEXTGEN Broadcast Conference 2023, Pearl TV, the coalition of U.S. broadcast companies transitioning to NEXTGEN TV and its network partners, will announce upcoming major metropolitan market launches scheduled throughout the summer, continued expansion of the accessory device market, and new broadcaster and educational resources. Broadcasters will gain access to updates and strategies that will help them deploy and drive interest in the new standard among consumers.

"NEXTGEN TV has experienced incredible growth from concept to reality and is now broadcasting in more than 60% of U.S. households—and it would not have been possible without the collaboration, innovation, and perseverance of the broadcast and consumer electronics community," said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. "As we introduce new services and education to the consumer about the benefits and upgradeability of the technology, it's key that we continue to support them as they look for the NEXTGEN TV logo at retail and when they engage with exciting and interactive broadcaster content."

New NEXTGEN TV Markets Launching

NEXTGEN TV's robust U.S. market rollout reached critical milestone transitions to date in 2023 with the launches of Boston, Miami, and San Francisco markets. Soon to follow this summer are Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Reno, and South Bend, and expansions are expected in Miami and San Antonio, with NEXTGEN TV on track for availability to 75% of U.S households by the end of 2023. As these markets launch, broadcasters can leverage the RUN3TV web platform that brings interactive experiences and streaming content to over-the-air viewers. RUN3TV's web-based platform architecture enables stations to develop, innovate, and differentiate at the application services layer, allowing a consistent viewer experience across all NEXTGEN TV devices.

Upgrade Devices

Having affordable alternatives to investing in a NEXTGEN TV receiver is essential. Pearl TV's Fast Track for NEXTGEN TV program, which accelerates the development and retail availability of low-cost upgrade accessory devices, creates a diverse market of accessories. Tolka software powers the ADTH receiver, the first such device to be awarded NEXTGEN TV certification and now available for pre-order. Another manufacturer planning a NEXTGEN TV upgrade accessory device is Zinwell, which has a fully-featured receiver in the certification process. Consumers can stay informed on new upgrade accessory device options, features, and retail pricing as they are certified and move into retail availability at www.watchnextgentv.com

Promotional and Educational Resources for Broadcasters

"Consumers have responded exceptionally well to broadcasters' promotion of NEXTGEN TV," Schelle continued. "A recent consumer ad campaign during the 2022 holiday season revealed not only do they consider their local broadcast stations who offer NEXTGEN TV as innovative, but three in four were likely to purchase a NEXTGEN TV upon seeing the ads. In response to consumer excitement and interest to learn more, broadcasters will provide significant promotional inventory, a series of on-air and digital brand campaigns this year timed with Father's Day, back-to-school, and football seasons, culminating with our popular holiday season campaign."

First published in 2019 and now in its 13th edition, Pearl TV and the Pearl Network Consortium updated the NEXTGEN TV Host Station Manual. This free educational guide informs broadcasters of the requirements they must consider as they begin the process for their station and market to plan, license, build, and operate a NEXTGEN TV host facility. New updates include a technical explanation, implementation, and use cases about Audio Watermark and an expanded FAQ.

NEXTGEN TV, RUN3TV at ATSC NEXTGEN Broadcast Conference

NEXTGEN TV will have a prominent presence at the ATSC Conference, June 13-15, in Washington, D.C. Media interested in attending on June 15 may contact Dave Arland at dave@arlandcom.com.

NEXTGEN TV's audio accessibility features will also be demonstrated by featuring NBC Sports' NEXTGEN TV accessibility enhancements on display. First demonstrated at the NAB Show in April, the enhanced audio accessibility features of Dolby Atmos immersive sound in English and Spanish with Audio Description and Voice+ dialogue enhancement received great industry reception.

Pearl TV managing director and ATSC board member, Anne Schelle, will also moderate two conference sessions:

Wednesday, June 14 - Business Cases for NEXTGEN TV Services: Opportunities for Monetizing Television Services (open to ATSC members only)

Thursday, June 15 – The NEXTGEN TV Audience Experience: Delivering an Awesome TV Experience for Viewers

Follow NEXTGEN TV highlights on Twitter @WatchNextGenTv.

Broadcasters can learn more about RUN3TV at www.run3tv.org.

Consumers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.watchnextgentv.com, which offers a guide to cities already on the air, where signals will soon be rolling out, and available television models.

About Pearl TV:

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.

