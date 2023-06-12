Birthday Club
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MAY 2023

Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of May 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for May 2023 were $9.6 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)

(in billions)


5/31/2023


4/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022










 Equity


$            697


$           699


$            695


$            664

 Fixed income, including money market


170


171


171


167

 Multi-asset


434


438


432


400

 Alternatives


45


45


44


44

Total assets under management


$         1,346


$        1,353


$         1,342


$         1,275


Target date retirement products


$            363


$           366


$            361


$            334


(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-may-2023-301848175.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.