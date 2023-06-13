ANNOUNCING THE LAUNCH OF NIKKI GREEN BY DOMINIQUE SIDE

The Luxury Vegan Women's Ready-to-Wear Line is Black-Owned, Opulent, and Aims to Work Towards Higher Levels of Sustainability with Each Collection

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability Expert, Luxury Vegan Lifestyle Influencer and Serial Entrepreneur Dominique Side is announcing the launch of her latest venture, Nikki Green. Nikki Green is a luxury, 100% vegan ready-to-wear apparel line for individuals seeking chic yet sustainable pieces. The collection is black-owned, opulent, and aims to work towards higher levels of sustainability with each collection. Collection previews and showroom appointments can be made at shopnikkigreen.com .

Founder Dominique Side (PRNewswire)

Nikki Green is a luxury, 100% vegan ready-to-wear apparel line for individuals seeking chic yet sustainable pieces.

Dominique developed Nikki Green after being frustrated by the lack of variety in higher-end options that are truly 100% vegan. In collaboration with her longtime stylist Christian Allen, they've created a line that is sustainably sourced, and expertly combines compassionate living with high fashion.

"I love luxury, I love designer, but I'm constantly searching for quality 100% vegan pieces. I know I'm not alone in this search. I reached out to my longtime stylist Christian Allen, and we created a line that is chic, vegan and luxurious and I'm excited to share it with the world," Dominique Side, Founder.

The fully vegan line features ready-to-wear, gowns, tops, pants, denim, and accessories, bringing luxury earth-friendly materials, custom hardware, and figure-enhancing cuts to a new generation of chic, environmentally conscious shoppers.

Dominique is a serial entrepreneur that operates from a compassionate mindset and has developed several successful companies that are eco-friendly with fully sustainable practices. Dominique successfully launched Houston's first vegan supermarket, VegSide Mkt, and is the Co-Founder of VgnBae Studios , a full-service vegan recording and production studio. Dominique is also the Founder of The Luxury Vegan , the world's leading concierge transition service to an eco-friendlier lifestyle.

The Nikki Green collection retails between $350-$7250 and is currently showing at The Nikki Green Showroom within the Fashion District in Los Angeles, CA, located at 1250 S Los Angeles St. To schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.shopnikkigreen.com/ .

To learn more about Nikki Green and Dominique Side, visit https://www.shopnikkigreen.com/ . For additional information and to schedule an interview with Dominique, contact ashli.urquhart@iconicinfluencers.com.

ABOUT DOMINIQUE SIDE

Dominique is a serial entrepreneur that operates from a compassionate mindset and has developed several successful companies that are eco-friendly with fully sustainable practices. Dominique successfully launched Houston's first vegan supermarket, VegSide Mkt, and is the Co-Founder of VgnBae Studios , a full-service vegan recording and production studio. Dominique is also the Founder of The Luxury Vegan , the world's leading concierge transition service to an eco-friendlier lifestyle. She documents her luxury vegan lifestyle for her 80 thousand-plus followers on her VgnBae handle.

Nikki Green (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nikki Green