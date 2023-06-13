Woodhouse Spa Unleashes the Scent of Summer with the Launch of Exclusive Limited Edition Fragrance, Revive

New Signature Aromatherapy Fragrance Inspired by the Amalfi Coast is Available across all 82 Woodhouse Spas Locations

DENVER, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodhouse Spa , a leading, luxury franchise concept centered upon health, wellness, and self-care, announced today the launch of its limited edition signature fragrance called Revive, inspired by the invigorating scenery and scents of the Amalfi Coast. The Woodhouse Revive signature fragrance collection includes an Aromatherapy Essential Oil Blend and Room Spray that is available for consumers to purchase in-store to enhance their spa experience at home. Guests can learn more about Woodhouse's Revive fragrance on the website.

Woodhouse's Revive fragrance integrates Woodhouse Spa's mission to transform self-care into mood-care and is specifically designed to uplift the body to create a relaxing environment that Woodhouse Spa has provided guests for more than 20 years. The new Woodhouse Signature scent marries notes of sun-kissed Italian citrus with hints of fresh eucalyptus, sweet rosemary and the clean, restorative breezes of the Mediterranean Sea. Woodhouse Revive awakens all of the senses, offering a powerfully restorative experience designed to enhance overall wellbeing through promoting a calm, tranquil and refreshing mood.

"We're thrilled to reveal our new signature fragrance for summer that we designed specifically to bring the scent of the Amalfi Coast to guests in the comfort of their own home," said Woodhouse Spa's Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Sarah Moore. "Our new limited edition fragrance is ideal for our guests looking to create the perfect summer staycation filled with relaxation and rejuvenation. This new aromatherapy fragrance is a testament to the incredible power of scent, with the goal of uplifting our guests' moods beyond their time at the spa and infusing everyday moments with a sense of peace and joy."

Arriving just in time for summer, the Woodhouse Revive Signature Fragrance collection in both Essential Oil Blend and Room Spray is available for purchase for $28 at Woodhouse Spa locations nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. For more information about Woodhouse Spas, please visit www.woodhousespas.com and to find the nearest location, visit https://locations.woodhousespas.com/ .

About Woodhouse Spa: Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, Woodhouse provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. With more than 82 spas across the country, guests of Woodhouse are guaranteed the same high-quality signature services and luxurious experiences regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com .

