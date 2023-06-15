BLACK ENTERPRISE to Host First-Ever Wealth Building Dads Forum

Hosted by Prudential, the virtual experience will empower Black fathers to prioritize financial and generational wealth for their families and communities

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE, the top Black digital media brand and premier business and financial resource for African Americans, is proud to announce the first-ever BLACK ENTERPRISE Wealth Building Dads Virtual Forum, scheduled for Thursday, June 15 at 7 PM EST. This pioneering event marks the beginning of Father's Day weekend, uniting a diverse network of fathers dedicated to creating intergenerational wealth and promoting economic empowerment within their families.

BLACK ENTERPRISE Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BLACK ENTERPRISE) (PRNewswire)

Hosted by Prudential, the virtual forum provides a platform for fathers of all backgrounds to engage in meaningful discussions, share invaluable insights, and gain actionable strategies to strengthen their financial legacies. By exploring topics such as entrepreneurship, homeownership, estate planning, and generational wealth transfer, the forum will equip dads with the necessary tools to navigate wealth-building complexities effectively.

"As a father and one who was fortunate to witness my own father's remarkable vision for our family, this event signifies a momentous juncture in our unwavering dedication to empowering Black men. It is our mission to provide them with the indispensable knowledge and resources required to forge a lasting financial legacy within their own families and communities," said Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., the esteemed CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. "By conscientiously addressing the distinct challenges encountered by Black fathers and equipping them with essential tools and invaluable guidance for wealth accumulation, we are poised to effectuate transformative progress and contribute to a future defined by prosperity for countless generations to come."

BLACK ENTERPRISE has curated an impressive lineup of speakers and thought leaders who will deliver a powerful conversation to help fathers achieve long-term financial success. Leading financial education experts, as well as committed Black fathers, Ross Mac of Maconomics and Enitan Bereola II, CEO & Creative Director of Flourysh.com, will join BLACK ENTERPRISE SVP/Executive Editor Alfred Edmond Jr. for a powerful discussion including finance, entrepreneurship, technology, and philanthropy—providing a well-rounded perspective on wealth creation and management.

Registration for the black enterprise Wealth Building Dads Virtual Forum is now open. For a complete list of topics, to receive programming updates, and to live stream the live event, please visit https://wealthbuildingdads.blackenterprise.com/ and follow BLACK ENTERPRISE on social media.

