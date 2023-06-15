On June 14, Tube China opened with grandeur in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th All China-International Tube & Pipe Industry Trade Fair (Tube China), co-organized by Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Metallurgical Council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and Metallurgical Center for International Exchange and Cooperation opened with grandeur at Shanghai New International Expo Center on 14th June, ushering the show's tenth spectacular appearance in Shanghai.

As one of the leading exhibition brands of Düsseldorf's global series of tube exhibitions, Tube China will inherit the advantages of internationalization, maximize the resources and channels of Messe Düsseldorf group's global network. With a focus on the Chinese market and extending its influence in Asia, Tube China serves as a multi-functional exhibition and trade platform for participants to develop business, consolidate contacts and explore advanced technology in China.

Gathering 332 brand suppliers to build a one-stop procurement platform

Tube China, a professional tube and pipe industry event radiating all over Asia, will build an exhibition, trade and communication platform for the entire tube and pipe industry, including its upstream and downstream participants to promote more business and cooperation opportunities.

The total exhibition area at Tube China 2023 is nearly 20,000 square meters. In order to cater the need of increasing exhibitors, the organizers have specially added outdoor halls W4-1 and W4-2, in addition to Hall W4. Tube China 2023 have brought together 332 brands from 14 countries and regions including Germany, Switzerland, North America, Italy, Austria, France, Japan, South Korea and many more, to showcase their new products and technologies. The exhibits cover the complete industrial supply chain of the tube and pipe industry, including raw materials, tube and pipe processing equipment, pipe bending, tube and pipe forming technology, tube and pipe cutting and heat treatment processes, welded pipes, stainless steel pipes, and tube and pipe fittings of various specifications and models, to build a one-stop procurement platform for industry enterprises to purchase and place orders.

Materials and tube and pipe fittings, Strong demand for high-end products

Benefiting from the economic recovery and policy incentives, areas such as infrastructure, public transportation, and new energy will create new demand and opportunities for the tube & pipe industry.

At present, China's steel pipe production capacity has accounted for 60% of the world's production capacity. Due to intensified competition among ordinary steel pipes and low-end products, a greater number of steel companies have turned their attention to more lucrative high-end products, especially products like seamless pipes and stainless-steel pipes.

As the vane of the tube and pipe industry, Tube China 2023 has gathered domestic and foreign brand suppliers specialized in various specifications of seamless steel pipes, welded pipes, and several patented materials.

Lots of new products are displayed during the show time. Such as Sanicro® 35 Austenitic Stainless-Steel Alloy from Alleima; Ferrite Stainless Welded Low Finned Tube from NEOTISS, which is used in MSR HE of nuclear industry; High Frequency Longitudinal Seam Welding Steel Pipe (HFW) from Huludao Steel Pipe; as well as HFW pipe from Changfeng Steel Pipe.

Pipe processing equipment move into green, intelligent, and innovative mode

Wafios, a well-known company in the industry, will present its new intelligent finishing solution - CNC pipe bender RBV25 R-KSB. This product has several breakthrough technical advantages. It can achieve the highest precision with the largest body rigidity and head bending range, it works faster and maximizes energy efficiency, with great levels of flexibility in various application environments.

New products like the WT Series Online Profile Laser Welding Machine from DGE LASER, and the Automatic Pipes Strapping Machine from SINOAUDE Tech showcase the smart tube processing technology.

Boilers and induction heat treatment equipment also have plenty of new products on display: INDUCTOTHERM INDUSTRIES brings their new product CFI8 high-frequency welding machine; WELDAC high-frequency welding machine of EFD Induction; Industrial furnaces from Handuk R-FECO are also one of the highlights of this exhibition.

Moreover, in the pipe cutting segment, well-known international enterprises will bring their innovative technical equipment, innovative products of pipe cutting processing equipment and saw blade tool materials, including RSA, Stark Tools, Kinkelder, Contor.SY, Lindemann, Zhejiang Jinyun Hanli Saws Co., Ltd, Chenlong, JLH and more.

China International Steel Tube & Pipe Summit, knowledge and inspirations from industry gurus

Tube China is not only a professional one-stop business platform, but also an ideal place to publish cutting-edge technologies, share industry development trends, and learn advanced case studies.

In order to facilitate the demand of information exchange of domestic and overseas industry followers, the organizer of Tube China, in conjunction with China Iron and Steel Association, China Steel Pipe Association, and ITA-International Tube Association, will hold the "China International Steel Tube & Pipe Summit" concurrently with Tube China 2023.

Tube China 2023 will continue to uphold the concept of "Based on the Chinese market. Gathering global business opportunities" to create a professional one-stop platform for local and foreign business exchanges. During the 3-day exhibition period, exhibitors and buyers can explore business opportunities face to face, it will certainly be a fruitful journey.

Join China's leading exhibition. The 10th International Tube & Pipe Industry Trade Fair (Tube China) is waiting for you in Shanghai in June.

For more details of the exhibition, please visit the official website of Tube China: www.tubechina.net.

