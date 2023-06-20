Northeast Grocery, Inc Announces Expanded Instacart E-Commerce and Advertising Partnership for Both Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets

Grocers will enhance their e-commerce shopping experience with Instacart Platform, and launch a new online retail media network powered by Instacart's Carrot Ads solution

SAN FRANCISCO and SCHENECTADY, N.Y. and WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Grocery, Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets, which operates nearly 300 grocery stores across New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, today announced it is expanding their partnership with Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America. Through this expanded partnership, the two chains will leverage the Instacart Platform to introduce new e-commerce capabilities and launch a new retail media network using Instacart's Carrot Ads solution.

Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops first partnered with Instacart for same-day delivery in 2017 and have powered their e-commerce websites and apps with Instacart's Storefront Pro since 2019. Their e-commerce presence allows customers to conveniently order groceries, household items, and even custom items like birthday cakes from the Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 websites and apps, for pickup or delivery in as fast as an hour. Now, they'll deploy additional Instacart Platform technologies to make shopping online even more personal for their customers. This includes using machine learning technologies to deliver more personalized recommendations to customers, making it easier for customers to reorder their favorite items, and driving increased customer loyalty with offerings such as custom online coupons.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with Instacart, demonstrating our commitment to evolving the online shopping experience," said Diane Colgan, SVP Marketing at Northeast Grocery Inc. "Through the Instacart Platform, we're able to introduce innovative e-commerce features that enhance the customer experience with a more personalized experience, while our cutting-edge retail media network, powered by Carrot Ads, helps us connect brands directly with customers at the point of purchase. This partnership is another example of the efficiencies that our organization brings to the businesses of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops."

Building on top of their strong e-commerce foundation, NGI is also launching Carrot Ads. This will allow brands to advertise directly on Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops' e-commerce platforms and apps, leveraging Instacart Ads technology, as well as enable brands to seamlessly expand the reach of their campaigns to include Price Chopper and Tops Markets when targeting customers nationally. With Carrot Ads, the retailers will offer display ads, in addition to Instacart's sponsored product solution, enabling brands to promote engaging, targeted, creative banners to raise awareness and consideration of products and help to drive bigger baskets.

"We're dedicated to helping our retail partners grow by developing innovative technology solutions that help them better serve their customers," said Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. "Through our longstanding partnership with Price Chopper/Market32 and Tops, we're proud to have helped them build their e-commerce footprint from the ground up. Now, as we expand our relationship to include Instacart's ad technology, we are opening up even more exciting possibilities for them to continue to grow their businesses while creating a more compelling and personalized experience for their customers as they browse the digital aisles."

About Northeast Grocery, Inc.

Northeast Grocery, Inc. is the parent company of both Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets. Through Northeast Shared Services, Inc., the Schenectady, N.Y. company provides its two independently operated grocery chains with shared services to enhance operations and efficiencies. Schenectady-based Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 grocery stores, employing more than 16,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Tops Markets, based in Williamsville, N.Y., operates 149 grocery stores, employing more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees.

With more than 150 years of industry leadership between them, both chains pride themselves on long standing traditions of innovative food merchandising and exceptional customer service and are driven to provide sustainably sourced, high-quality products, nourish the communities in which they operate, and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com and www.topsmarkets.com .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,200 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

