TNT Fireworks Launches Public Safety Campaign to Help Reduce Illegal Fireworks and Promote Safe and Responsible Use

Stay Legal. Be Safe. Act Responsibly.

FLORENCE, Ala., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT® Fireworks (TNT), the nation's largest consumer fireworks distributor and best-selling brand, announced the launch of its new 2023 public safety campaign: Stay Legal. Be Safe. Act Responsibly.

For many, barbeques and backyard fireworks are a tradition, and when used responsibly and legally, provide safe family fun. To help consumers do so, TNT is providing three easy tips to ensure celebrations are legal, safe and responsible.

Stay Legal : Local laws vary widely, from the type of product that is legal - to the times in which fireworks can be used. Know your local laws, and only use fireworks that are approved where you live. Local fire departments can provide information about what is legal in your community. It's also very important to only purchase fireworks from a licensed retailer! Visit : Local laws vary widely, from the type of product that is legal - to the times in which fireworks can be used. Know your local laws, and only use fireworks that are approved where you live. Local fire departments can provide information about what is legal in your community. It's also very important to only purchase fireworks from a licensed retailer! Visit TNTFireworks.com for more information and locations near you.

Be Safe : Be selective when choosing a location. Pick a dry, flat surface such as concrete, dirt, or pavement that is away from structures and vegetation, and is free of debris. Always read and follow the instructions and have a hose or water source ready.

Act Responsibly: After the show, let your fireworks take a bath to cool down. Soak them in a metal bucket overnight and outside at a site that is away from structures before properly disposing. Have a sober adult handle your display and do not let children use fireworks. Be considerate of neighbors and pets. When the show is over, clean up the area so that it is free of debris.

"This year, we're placing special emphasis on keeping consumers legal and safe," said Carson Anderson, president of TNT Fireworks. "We're reminding consumers to know the law and only use fireworks that are legal in their community."

To keep everyone legal, safe and responsible, TNT recommends the following safety tips:

Never give fireworks to young children.

Stay sober. Never use fireworks with alcohol or drug consumption.

Have a working hose and/or bucket of water nearby in case of emergencies.

Never carry a firework in your pocket or hold a lit firework in your hand.

Never shoot fireworks from a metal or glass container.

Keep spectators at a safe distance and never aim or throw fireworks at another person.

Never place any part of your body directly over a firework – even when lighting.

Light only one firework at a time.

NEVER approach or try to re-ignite a firework that doesn't light the first time.

Soak your used fireworks in a metal bucket overnight and outside away from anything flammable.

To access the full list of TNT safety tips, visit: TNTFireworks.com

"Providing our customers with the safest and highest quality fireworks is TNT's top priority," stressed Anderson. "We are also working to keep our prices as low as possible, despite inflationary pressures, to help families enjoy a spectacular 4th of July celebration that won't break the bank!"

ABOUT TNT® FIREWORKS

TNT® Fireworks (TNT) is the nation's number-one selling fireworks brand and the nation's largest distributor of consumer fireworks and sparklers, providing safe, family fun for consumers in 49 states, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada and Puerto Rico. TNT products are sold in 40,000 retail stores, as well as seasonal locations run by nonprofits and additional partners who sell TNT Fireworks to raise money for their respective causes.

For more than 100 years, TNT has set the benchmark for safety, customer satisfaction, innovation and quality in the fireworks industry. TNT is also an industry leader in environmental sustainability, focusing on eliminating waste, sustainable sourcing and water conservation.

