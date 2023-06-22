Binance Celebrates ‘The GOAT’ with New Cristiano Ronaldo NFT Collection

Ronaldo's 2nd NFT collection drops July 3 on Binance.com

DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance have announced drop details for their second NFT collection: ForeverCR7: The GOAT. The 'Greatest Of All Time' (GOAT) collection will be available Monday, July 3 as the next chapter in the multi-year partnership between Ronaldo and Binance.

The ForeverCR7: The GOAT NFT collection celebrates Ronaldo's reign as the highest goal scorer of all time: 838 career goals to date. The collection of over 29,000 NFTs creates opportunities for fans to 'own' the goal numbers and lasting memories from career-defining moments, combined with exclusive rewards and perks. Memorable goals like #806, officially making him the top goal scorer of all time, or #649, Ronaldo's self-proclaimed best goal via bicycle kick – will be forever cemented now in digital collectible form.

"As the first drop was the most successful athlete NFT collection of all time, we wanted to keep building and creating more value for our community with this second collection," said Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Yi He. "This CR7 NFT collection, made by Binance, is a remarkable piece of artwork that not only celebrates the 'Greatest of All Time' but also showcases a real-world use case of how Web 3.0 is revolutionizing the sports and entertainment industries."

"It is great to have the opportunity to collaborate again with Binance on this project for my fans, especially those that have cheered me on since those early goals," said Ronaldo. "Creating this collection and reflecting back on my career highlights has been very rewarding, and I can't wait to see the response to the collection and have the chance to train with a lucky few."

The ForeverCR7: The GOAT NFT collection will drop on July 3 (2 p.m. UTC) and features artwork for 20 of his most memorable goals across four rarity levels: Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal (N).

- Of the 7 highest value GOAT NFTs (SSRs), 6 will be sold via auction on the Binance NFT marketplace and one will be prized at a later date. The auction will remain open for 48 hours, with NFTs awarded to the highest bidder. Bidding prices will start at 15,000 USD. These exclusive NFTs will include an in-person training session with Ronaldo and tickets to an upcoming Binance Blockchain Week.

- The SR and R NFTs (120 SR and 1,200 R) will be offered for sale on Binance marketplace via Subscription Mechanism, starting at 200 USD for SR and 30 USD for R.

- The remaining 28,000 Normal (N) varieties will be available exclusively through the ForeverCR7 Box valued at $10.

- Beyond the CR7 training session for SSR holders, each rarity level will come with its own set of exclusive perks, including:

Personal message from Cristiano Ronaldo and videos describing each featured goal

Printable, signed Binance x CR7 posters

Autographed Binance x CR7 merchandise

Guaranteed access for all future CR7 NFT drops

Entry into giveaways with signed merchandise and prizes

Fans who purchased CR7 NFTs from the inaugural 2022 collection not only have access to this 2nd set, but holders can be eligible to receive complimentary NFT Mystery Boxes from drop 1, as well as ForeverCR7 Boxes and high rarity NFTs from Drop 2.

All Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collections will be available exclusively on Binance.com . Follow Binance on Twitter for the latest updates and information on future collection drops.

