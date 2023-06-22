Cano Health Files Final Voting Results of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

MIAMI, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company"), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today filed with the SEC final voting results from its Annual Stockholders' Meeting held on June 15, 2023. An aggregate of 457,462,704 shares—or 85.3% of the Company's Class A and Class B common stock outstanding as of the record date for the meeting—were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

Cano Health's Board of Directors issued the following statement: "As previously stated, we are well aware of the significant withhold vote and we take seriously the feedback we have received from, and our duty to, our stockholders. Cano Health's differentiated model has produced an enviable track record of quality care while lowering costs, and we are confident that by running the business more effectively, with clarity and disciplined oversight, we can deliver the increased value our stockholders expect and deserve—greater value than can be delivered through a near-term sale as the former directors have been pushing. We will continue taking decisive actions to realize the full potential of Cano Health's platform and we expect our newly appointed interim CEO, Mark Kent, will intensify the organization's focus on improving efficiency, increasing cash flow, and delivering profitable growth for the benefit of all stockholders. In addition, we have a search underway to identify additional independent directors to add to our Board. We look forward to continuing to actively engage with our stockholders over the coming months to share further details of our operating plan and demonstrate continued progress quarter by quarter.

"We note that our 2022 executive compensation program, which clearly aligns our executives' compensation with both our performance and our executive retention objectives, received support from both leading proxy advisory firms. Unfortunately, we believe the vote on this proposal, too, was heavily influenced by the misrepresentations of the former directors and we look forward to further communicating with our stockholders on this specific topic."

The two director nominees were re-elected to serve on the Company's Board for a three-year term:

Director Nominees Votes For Votes Withheld Dr. Alan Muney 73,377,927 (16 %) 379,088,989 (84 %) Kim M. Rivera 79,936,665 (18 %) 372,530,251 (82 %)

Despite the support from both of the leading proxy advisory firms for the pay-for-performance attributes of the Company's 2022 executive compensation program, the Company's stockholders did not approve the non-binding, advisory vote on this item:

Votes For 120,520,092 (27 %) Votes Against 329,669,028 (73 %)

The Company's stockholders did not approve the reverse stock split:

Votes For 126,937,336 (28 %) Votes Against 328,015,720 (72 %)

The Company's stockholders approved the ratification of the Audit Committee's appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023:

Votes For 413,349,160 (90 %) Votes Against 20,206,485 (4 %)

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to approximately 390,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in nine states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

