SUBARU LAUNCHES FIFTH ANNUAL CORPORATE IMPACT REPORT

CAMDEN, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today released its 2022 Corporate Impact Report, detailing for the fifth year how they share the love with their customers, employees, environment, and community. One highlight not included within the report is the recent announcement that Points of Light has named Subaru a 2023 Civic 50 Honoree, recognizing the automaker as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America, for the third consecutive year.

Subaru of America, Inc. released its fifth annual Corporate Impact Report, showcasing the automaker’s commitment to being More Than a Car Company® in the 2022 calendar year. To learn more, visit: https://ourimpact.subaru.com/. (PRNewswire)

"We'd like to thank our retailers, employees, partners, and the entire Subaru family for helping us achieve and exceed our impact goals in 2022, as well as for providing the inspiration to accomplish even more together in the future," said Tadashi 'Tady' Yoshida, Chairman and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc.

The Subaru Corporate Impact Report details the ways in which SOA exemplified their mission to be More Than a Car Company® throughout the 2022 calendar year. Compiled as a result of broadened data collection and disclosure efforts, the report shares the who, what, where, when, and why of the automaker's efforts to positively impact every individual its work reaches — from new car buyers to longtime owners to retailers and partners, as well as those in the communities where Subaru employees live and work.

"At Subaru we take it to heart when saying we are More Than a Car Company, and know it comes with the responsibility of living out our pledge with a commitment to improving the world around us," said Jeff Walters, President and COO of Subaru of America, Inc.

The Subaru Love Promise® is the focal point of the report, extending into five pillars: Subaru Loves to Care, Subaru Loves the Earth, Subaru Loves to Help, Subaru Loves Learning, and Subaru Loves Pets. Milestones reached in 2022 include more than $1.9 million in philanthropic gifts to nonprofits in the Camden, New Jersey community where SOA is based, and over 10,000 hours employees spent volunteering across the nation.

Living Our Values

Subaru of America Foundation partnered with SOA's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to grant funding to nonprofits that support Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) outcomes.

In 2022, over half of Subaru employees were involved in the company's ERGs, which bring its DEIB values to life.

The talent management and acquisition team continued to benchmark their DEIB practices in the employee recruitment and retention process through partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the Minority Corporate Counsel Association, the National Association of Black Accountants, Women of Color Automotive Network, and military organizations.

Subaru Love Promise Customer Commitment

Received recognition by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for four vehicle models as a TOP SAFETY PICK+ and two as a TOP SAFETY PICK in 2022.

Earned 'Superior' rating in front crash prevention from IIHS for all vehicle models when equipped with EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology.

Received 2022 Best Cars for Teens award for Ascent and Forester from U.S. News & World Report.

Named #20 on the list of the 100 most visible U.S.-based companies in the 2022 Axios Harris Poll 100 Reputation Ranking, based on a survey of more than 30,000 Americans.

Sold all available Subaru Solterra models, the company's first fully electric vehicle, produced in 2022; demonstrating progress toward its goal to electrify 100% of Subaru vehicles by 2035.

Subaru Love Promise Community Commitment

$256 million donated to national and hometown charities. The annual Subaru Share the Love® Event reached the 15-year milestone ofdonated to national and hometown charities.

More than 70% of SOA employees volunteered a total of 10,000+ hours in 2022.

Subaru is one of the most fuel-efficient automotive brands in the United States , based on improvement in fuel economy per mile since 2009 as analyzed by the EPA.

Subaru remanufactured 1,548+ tons of products in 2022.

In addition to highlighting how Subaru was More Than a Car Company in 2022, the report showcases how the automaker's 2022 corporate responsibility actions parallel the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

To learn more about Corporate Responsibility at Subaru of America, Inc., please visit www.subaru.com/about/corporate-responsibility.html.

Subaru of America’s five employee resource groups (ERGs) are led by employees who work to create ways to connect, learn, and grow. Out+Ally is a network of LGBTQ+ employees and allies that strive to establish community, support, and resources for LGBTQ+ colleagues at Subaru. Subaru teammates participate in the Camden County Police Department’s Camden Pride Walk on June 23, 2022. (PRNewswire)

As part of the Subaru Loves the Earth initiative, Subaru of America employees volunteer to assist the City of Camden in cleaning up local neighborhoods and parks. In 2022, the Camden Strong - Clean Camden Campaign consisted of thirteen community clean-up events focused on trash removal, as well as informing residents about recycling, e-waste, trash disposal, and litter prevention. (PRNewswire)

As part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative in 2022, Subaru of America “adopted” all middle school classrooms in the Camden City School District, impacting seven schools, 88 classrooms, and 1,184 students in Camden, NJ. In addition to providing flexible funding for teachers to purchase supplies for their classroom, more than 100 Subaru volunteers traveled to schools throughout the district to help teachers set up classrooms and prepare schools for the first day of classes. (PRNewswire)

