INDOCHINO Partners with #3 Pick Scoot Henderson and Dresses 9 Draft Prospects in the NBA 2023 Draft Class

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INDOCHINO, the global leader in made to measure apparel, is proud to announce their partnership with Scoot Henderson, the #3 pick in last night's NBA draft. The brand collaborated with Scoot and China Henderson, the Mix of Luxe stylist, designer and artist, to create a suit that takes customized made to measure apparel to the next level, creating a truly one of a kind INDOCHINO.

"This is a day I have been working towards and dreaming of for my entire life, so I wanted to be very thoughtful about how my draft day look represents both my journey so far and what's next. This suit is a visual representation of "what got me here" and it celebrates the incredible support of my entire family, who have been essential. Working with INDOCHINO on this one-of-one, made to measure suit, designed by China Henderson, Mix of Luxe stylist, designer and artist, is the embodiment of familyhood. I love that this custom suit brings my family tree to life in a new and creative way, which will give me confidence and protection," said Scoot Henderson.

A style icon in the making, Scoot wanted his suit to represent the gemstone namesakes of the Henderson family with an inspiring design. Using a perfectly-fit, made to measure INDOCHINO suit as the canvas for their artistry, Mix of Luxe worked in partnership with Orinthia, a local Marietta, GA seamstress, to hand sew more than 600 stones onto the jacket. These intricate details form a family tree with the birthstones of Scoot's parents, Chris and Crystal Henderson, across his shoulders, as well as the birthstones of his siblings for protection, strength, spiritually, bountiful energy, and wellness. The branches stretch across the jacket, ultimately blossoming into flowers that represent his growth.

Speaking to her inspiration for the suit, China Henderson shared, "I was drawn to the fact that personalization is so central to the INDOCHINO brand, and how excited their team was to collaborate with us on creating a suit that is totally one-of-a-kind, and takes customization to the next level. To elevate and add meaning to Scoot's look, I designed a tree of life motif to showcase the love within our family, and highlight the gemstone namesakes of each family member. By partnering with Orinthia, an expert craftsperson, to hand-sew these gemstones onto the INDOCHINO suit, the final look represents our commitment to the empowerment of our local community and how we are strengthened by working together."

Additionally, several Henderson family members, who accompanied Scoot to the NBA Draft, were dressed in made to measure INDOCHINO suiting, wearing bold colors that further highlight their own gemstone. INDOCHINO and Scoot will also continue their partnership with a special charitable initiative, called "Scoot Suits" – which will provide custom suits to young professionals in either his hometown or his new home city.

INDOCHINO was honored to dress 9 picks in total for the 2023 NBA draft class, working closely with each athlete to create a made to measure suit which authentically showcased their unique style. By personalizing every element, from fabrics to linings, lapel styles, and custom embroidery, the looks celebrate individuality and self-expression. INDOCHINO's customers can channel their favorite player by shopping the " Dress Like A Pro " collection, which breaks down how to get each athlete's look and offers ways for shoppers to make them their own.

"For these players, the NBA draft is something they have dreamed about for their entire lives, and we are humbled to be their suit brand of choice for this moment. With such a large roster of draftees this year, we had the amazing opportunity to showcase a variety of creative looks and tell each athlete's inspiring story. With some players, like Scoot, looking to take customization to the ultimate limits, and others opting for sleek, classic styles, we are honored to help each of these young men bring their vision to life," said Drew Green, CEO and President of INDOCHINO.

Please see below for all details on the styles this year's picks selected and customized

Harrogate Black Suit with gemstone customizations, which were designed and styled by China Henderson , Mix of Luxe Scoot Henderson, the 3rd overall pick, selected INDOCHINO'swith gemstone customizations, which were designed and styled by, Mix of Luxe

Dereck Lively II opted for INDOCHINO's Harford Velvet Burgundy Tuxedo and was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the #12 pick opted for INDOCHINO'sand was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the #12 pick

Noah Clowney , wearing INDOCHINO's Hamilton Sharkskin Apricot Suit , was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets , wearing INDOCHINO's, was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets

Leonard Miller wore an INDOCHINO Harford Velvet Gray Tuxedo, and landed with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Maxwell Lewis , who was drafted to the LA Lakers, chose INDOCHINO's Sharkskin Sand Suit , who was drafted to the LA Lakers, chose INDOCHINO's

Julian Phillips was selected by the Chicago Bulls and went with INDOCHINO's Hemsworth Red Suit for his draft night look was selected by the Chicago Bulls and went with INDOCHINO'sfor his draft night look

Chris Livingston chose the classic INDOCHINO Harrogate Glen Check Navy Suit and was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks chose the classic INDOCHINOand was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks

Jacob Toppin , who will likely be signed to the New York Knicks on a two-way contract, wore INDOCHINO's Milano Plum Suit , who will likely be signed to the New York Knicks on a two-way contract, wore INDOCHINO's

Logan Johnson chose a bold print, wearing the INDOCHINO Glaston Houndstooth Black and White Suit chose a bold print, wearing the INDOCHINO

