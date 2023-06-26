Luc Belaire Launches ZEUS The World's Largest Bottle of Bubbly*

At 45-liters, ZEUS is the world's largest bottle of bubbly currently available

BURGUNDY, France, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luc Belaire has created the World's Largest Bottle of Bubbly*, dubbed "ZEUS," after the supreme ruler of the Greek gods. At 45 liters (the equivalent of 60 standard bottles of Belaire), Belaire ZEUS is the largest bottle of bubbly currently available. Its colossal form stands at more than one meter (3.5 feet) in height and weighs 72.5kg (160 pounds when full, requiring the strength of three people to carry and pour!

Belaire ZEUS is a masterpiece of metalworking skill and creativity. The bottle was seven years in the making, crafted by aerospace engineers using a procedure never undertaken before: a process of spin forming, machining, internal coating, powder coating and pressure testing. Its steel form both insulates and protects the wine from extreme temperature and ensures Belaire ZEUS is nearly unbreakable!

Extremely limited in production, only two bottles of Belaire ZEUS have been produced. One is filled with Belaire's signature Rare Rosé, a unique French sparkling wine which has become America's No.1 Rosé**. The second contains Luc Belaire Luxe, our smash hit demi sec; both are vinted at our winery in the heart of Burgundy. Each bottle of Belaire ZEUS contains an extraordinary three billion bubbles!***

Belaire's iconic bottles have, until now, been produced up to an impressive 15-liter size, known as a Nebuchadnezzar. The brand's large format bottles have become the go-to for celebrities, influencers, recording artists and athletes across the globe to celebrate career milestones, album launches and championship wins.

With its towering form, ZEUS presents an extraordinary photo-op for fans - as such, both bottles will be undertaking a global tour! The tour will start in the U.S., where celebrities, creators and select fans will be invited to lift Belaire ZEUS via a bespoke pulley system, with a prize awarded to anyone strong enough to lift the massive bottle! You can expect to see Belaire ZEUS featured at events, sporting matches and in music videos. The tour's first stop will be at the Luc Belaire office in Manhattan, New York, where friends and fans will have the opportunity to be photographed next to this titanic wine bottle.

NOTE TO MEDIA:

Bottle Statistics:

Bottle name: "Belaire ZEUS ": the most powerful of all Greek Gods. Zeus was God of the sky and the king of Olympus

Capacity: 45 liters, the equivalent of 60 standard bottles of Belaire

Height: Over 1 meter or 40 inches

Diameter: 29.21 centimeters, equivalent to 11.5 inches

Circumference: 91.76 centimeters, equivalent to 36.12 inches

Weight full: 160 pounds or 72.5kg

Wine: Luc Belaire Rare Rosé and Luc Belaire Luxe

Bubbles: Three billion bubbles in each bottle of Belaire ZEUS***

Follow @OfficialBelaire on social media and check out the Belaire ZEUS website for updates on Belaire ZEUS's tour and mammoth amounts of celebrity content. For more information and imagery contact:

About Luc Belaire

Luc Belaire is a premium brand produced in France – the hallmark of quality in the world of fine wines. Our 5th and 6th generation father-and-son winemakers oversee production of each bottle of Belaire at their Maison in Montagny-les-Beaune, established in 1898. The line includes Belaire Gold, made in Burgundy from a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, alongside Belaire's top-selling cuvée Belaire Rare Rosé, a unique sparkling Rosé crafted from a blend of Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah grapes – France's three favorite Rosé grapes – Belaire Luxe, an elegant 'blanc de blancs' made exclusively from Chardonnay, and Belaire Luxe Rosé, made from a classic blend of rosé varietals with a unique dosage. Finally, Belaire's Fantôme (French for "phantom") range houses each of its cuvées in a luminescent bottle which lights up at the touch of the button. The latest addition to the portfolio is Belaire Bleu, a limited-edition bottling with a spectacular sapphire color, inspired by the beautiful blue waters of France's Côte d'Azur. With stunning aromas of fresh berries and tropical fruits, Belaire Bleu is balanced with an elegant freshness and roundness which make this cuvée truly special.

About Sovereign Brands

Sovereign Brands is a family-owned, international wine & spirits company headquartered in the USA. The company is owned and operated by brothers Brett and Brian Berish. Sovereign has a portfolio of successful brands including Luc Belaire, a smash-hit line of French sparkling wines, which has earned global acclaim for its exquisite taste and striking packages and is available in more than 80 countries around the world. The company's portfolio also includes McQueen and the Violet Fog, an extraordinary gin from Jundiaí, Brazil, and Bumbu, a critically acclaimed line of rum products, and Villon, an exquisite French liqueur. Sovereign's newest release is the Deacon, a blended Scotch whisky.

*By volume currently available

**Nielsen, Market – TTL US XAOC + LIQUOR PLUS | Period – Latest 52 Weeks ending 05.20.23 | Subcategory – Sparkling Wine 750mls, 750ml EQ RTL > $20 | Measure - Units Sales

*** Brandt, Linda. "How Many Bubbles Are in a Bottle of Champagne?" HeraldTribune.Com, 29 Dec. 2009, www.heraldtribune.com/story/news/2009/12/30/how-many-bubbles-are-in-a-bottle-of-champagne/28914141007/.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqzP6qpMydY

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129683/Luc_Belaire_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129682/Luc_Belaire_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129680/Luc_Belaire_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129679/Luc_Belaire_4.jpg

At 45-liters, Belaire ZEUS is the world's largest bottle of bubbly currently available (PRNewsfoto/Luc Belaire) (PRNewswire)

The making of Belaire ZEUS, the World’s Largest Bottle of Bubbly* Video link: https://youtu.be/WqzP6qpMydY (PRNewsfoto/Luc Belaire) (PRNewswire)

Sizing up! The Luc Belaire range from the minute 187 ml Belaire Split to the enormous 45-liter Belaire ZEUS (PRNewsfoto/Luc Belaire) (PRNewswire)

Luc Belaire’s opulent Belaire Luxe, made in Burgundy, in its smallest size – 187ml – and its largest – the 45-liter Belaire ZEUS (PRNewsfoto/Luc Belaire) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Luc Belaire