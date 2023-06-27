Webinar: ActivTrak Joins Google Workspace Experts to Discuss Productivity and Efficiency Best Practices

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced that Omri Goldshtrom, Sr. Director of Product Management, will join Google Workspace experts in a webinar and live Q&A session on June 28th to help organizations increase productivity and efficiency. The event will help anyone interested in growing their organization's adoption of Google Workspace and enriching their user's experience by promoting key features and capabilities.

WHAT: Google Workspace Change Management and Adoption Best Practices

ActivTrak and Google Workspace experts will discuss how to help organizations expand their adoption of Google Workspace to work more efficiently and effectively. The webinar will cover topics, such as: How to use product usage data to identify areas where your organization is not using Google Workspace effectively

How to develop a change management plan to help your organization expand its adoption of Google Workspace

How to overcome common challenges associated with adopting Google Workspace WHO: Omri Goldshtrom, Sr. Director of Product Management, ActivTrak

Gretchen Reyes, Google Workspace Consultant

WHERE: To register for the webinar, click here . WHEN: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

9 a.m. PT

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps employers and employees work better together to realize their full potential. Our workforce analytics cloud provides visibility and insights across people, processes and technology to help organizations inform key decisions and optimize outcomes. More than 9,000 customers trust ActivTrak, which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award. Founded in 2009, and based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/.

