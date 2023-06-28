Jackpocket App Taps ‘Quiz Daddy’ Scott Rogowsky For New Live Game

Original HQ Trivia Host To Executive Produce New Live Entertainment Product

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , America's #1 lottery app, is teaming up with comedian and television personality Scott Rogowsky on the company's first live game.* Known for being the original and wildly popular host of HQ Trivia, Rogowsky will serve as host and executive producer for Jackpocket Live, a brand new entertainment experience launching later this year on the Jackpocket app.

Hosted live by Rogowsky along with a variety of other celebrities, Jackpocket Live will give users chances to win real money every single day. As executive producer, Rogowsky will lend his expertise and directional guidance honed from entertaining millions of HQ Trivia users, as well as from his years in the industry to Jackpocket Live's creative and production process.

"Get ready for the greatest thing to hit your phone since, well, Jackpocket!" said Scott Rogowsky. "I'm so excited to be part of Jackpocket's expansion into live streaming content and for folks to try the new game when it hits the app this year. We're gonna have some fun, win some cash, and feel good doing it."

Just as state lotteries give back to important state causes, Jackpocket Live will benefit local and national charities.

"We're so pleased to welcome Scott to Team Jackpocket as we continue to trailblaze in this industry while delivering the very best lottery and gaming experience around," said Peter Sullivan, CEO and co-founder of Jackpocket. "Already beloved by the millions of people who tuned into HQ Trivia, Scott will bring his quick wit, charisma, and improvisational chops to this brand new game on Jackpocket that lottery fans will love. Jackpocket Live is the first of many product expansions we're excited to bring our users this year. There's a lot more fun to come."

Production for Jackpocket Live will be based out of the company's second headquarters in Santa Barbara.

Since launching in 2013, Jackpocket is now available for lottery play via mobile app and desktop in 16 states. Users have won nearly $300 million in lottery prizes to date, with over 1 million winners last year alone, and 29 winners of prizes worth $1 million or more. In addition to launching in several new states by the end of the year, Jackpocket will launch its online casino product in New Jersey through Caesars Interactive Entertainment New Jersey, LLC.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to participate in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or order tickets via desktop . Follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

