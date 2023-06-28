MyFBAPrep Expands eCommerce Warehouse Network to More Than 100 Warehouses & 85-Million-Square-Feet of Global Warehouse Space

Network Reach Extends to Entire US with 1-2 Day Shipping & Adds Key International Markets Including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe & Canada

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFBAPrep , an eCommerce warehouse and logistics network, announced today that it has added an additional 70-million-square-feet of warehouse space to its existing network, bringing the total to 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space globally. The expansion brings the network to over 100 warehouses and a presence in key international markets including Mexico, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

MyFBAPrep matches top-tier eCommerce sellers with warehouses that can pick, pack and ship their products worldwide.

The additions add depth to MyFBAPrep's warehouse network, which is strategically located in major metros and allows merchants to leverage a comprehensive suite of eCommerce logistics solutions at a global scale. This suite of logistics and warehousing services includes Amazon 1P and 3P (FBA); DTC fulfillment with nationwide 1-2 day shipping; retail replenishment (B2B) including Walmart, Target, Amazon and grocery; storage; cold chain services; reverse logistics; domestic trucking; container drayage; and value-added services (VAS) including kitting, bundling, assembly and more.

"Our expansion gives MyFBAPrep clients a competitive advantage with one-stop shopping at strategically located warehouses, cutting down on expensive trucking and transit times. With our network and our comprehensive service offerings, we really have a powerful full-service logistics stack," said Tom Wicky, Co-founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "From port to porch, leveraging our proprietary SaaS-based technology, Preptopia™, and our leading white-glove customer service, we are positioned to help virtually any brand or marketplace seller."

Complementing its already robust network in the U.S. as well as in various countries across Europe, MyFBAPrep's recent expansion also brings access to key new warehouses in the following international cities:

Toronto, Ontario (Canada )

Brantford, Ontario (Canada )

Montreal, Quebec (Canada )

Chilliwack, British Columbia (Canada)

Wrexham, Wales (United Kingdom )

Ipswitch, England (United Kingdom )

Preston, England (United Kingdom )

Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia ( Germany )

Manzanillo, Colima (Mexico)

Guadalajara, Jalisco ( Mexico )

Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas (Mexico)

Altamira, Tamaulipas (Mexico)

Monterrey , Nuevo León ( Mexico )

San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí ( Mexico )

Heroica Veracruz, Veracruz (Mexico )

Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán ( Mexico )

Mexico City, Mexico ( Mexico )

Recently recognized ninth on the Inc Regionals 2023: Southeast list of fastest-growing companies, MyFBAPrep has had exponential growth since its inception in 2018, achieving more than an 8,000% growth percentage over the past three years. Like AirBnB connects travelers with vacant properties, MyFBAPrep matches top-tier eCommerce sellers with warehouses that can pick, pack and ship their products worldwide.

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce warehouse network and logistics provider for Amazon aggregators, enterprise-level brands, and top Amazon sellers. Operating a global network of more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of operating warehouse space, MyFBAPrep offers a full suite of eCommerce 3PL services including Amazon wholesale and private label, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and B2B retail. Powered by its SaaS technology platform Preptopia™, sellers get access to unified billing, analytics, business intelligence reporting tools, and real-time inventory views across multiple warehouses in the network. The company provides FBA Prep automation, modern robotics item picking, and a dedicated account management team. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, MyFBAPrep moves over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and processes over 10 million units annually.

