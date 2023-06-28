Robotics in agriculture: Solinftec robot that reduces up to 90% of herbicides will have a website for a waiting list

Technology that eliminates weeds in their early stage opens up new way access for farmers and will be presented Thursday, June 29, in Crawfordsville, IN

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solinftec, a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions and agricultural farming practices, has commenced operations of its Solix AG Robotic platform in the American Midwest. To show the highlights of its spraying robot that eliminates weeds in its initial stage, the company will hold a field day during a WHIN event, Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, which will promote round tables on innovative solutions for broadband and digital agriculture. On the occasion, Solinftec will also launch an exclusive website for those interested in its robotic technology.

"Products that change the agribusiness business model need to have different access to farmers. Bearing in mind the projection of the product, the website should increase the scale of orders for the next 3 years", said Leonardo Carvalho, CGSO at Solinftec. "We will be the first agtech offering robotics in large-scale agriculture in an innovative way", added Guilherme Guiné, CEO of Solinftec in North America.

Since March and April, over twenty Solix Sprayer AG Robotics platforms have been delivered to major production groups in the grain belt. These robots have already been put into operation, resulting in a significant reduction in herbicide application. Guiné further highlighted this achievement, saying, "In one of our clients' properties, we observed a 97% decrease in herbicide volume during initial trials, particularly in areas heavily infested with weeds. This underlines our technology's ability to deliver precise applications, precisely where needed."

About Solix Sprayer

The Sprayer keeps the field clean and free of invasive plants while ensures sustainable production from pre-planting to harvest. The Solix Sprayer carries out the precise application of herbicides, allowing efficient control of weeds, preventing their spread, and competition for nutrients with the target crop. Another point of efficiency in relation to the sprayer model is its ability to avoid drift during herbicide handling, since, as it is a lighter machine and operates at a lower speed, it presents greater stability of the booms, while still respecting the recommended spacing between nozzles, normally 20 inches.

In addition to the weather function, the Sprayer works integrated with the ALICE platform, which can also provide the most appropriate wind speed recommendations and the best times for spraying crops. The Sprayer is powered by four solar panels that control its drive system and the spraying system, providing reports on crop capacity; weed identification and densities; insect identification, spray maps with entry analysis, and other map plans for data analysis for the 24/7 grower.

About Solinftec

Solinftec is a technology provider built exclusively for agriculture. Across 22 million acres and growing Solinftec's technology captures greater value in every corner of the field. Today, customers can predict upcoming conditions, solve problems and plan with efficiency previously unseen in agriculture. Solinftec, which is headquartered in Aracatuba, São Paulo, Brazil and West Lafayette, Indiana, USA, was founded in 2007 and now employs more than 800 individuals globally. As the operating system of the farm, Solinftec connects dots across the field and into the future. For more information, visit solinftec.com.

