WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL THEMED ENTERTAINMENT AND NEON PARTNER TO PRESENT HARRY POTTER: VISIONS OF MAGIC - AN ALL-NEW INTERACTIVE ART EXPERIENCE INSPIRED BY THE WIZARDING WORLD

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in collaboration with NEON, announces the world premiere of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, a contemporary artistic celebration of the iconic film series that promises to celebrate the world of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts in a fresh and stunning way.

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic is an evocative and interactive art experience exploring some of the most mysterious corners of the Wizarding World™. Discover a series of artistic and immersive environments inspired by enigmatic places in the magical community, like the Room of Requirement, Newt's Menagerie, the Ministry of Magic, and more. Responsive video content, bold architecture, and original soundscapes create breathtaking multi-sensory installations, while interactive technology invites guests to illuminate the invisible, revealing visions of magic that bring the entire experience to life.

"This experience is going to leave our millions of Wizarding World fans around the world awestruck," said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. "Art and technology have been masterfully harnessed and brought together with the Wizarding World to create a truly magical experience that puts the franchise on display like never before."

"We're excited to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment to deliver this unique experience for the first time ever," said Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of NEON. "Whether you have been a fan of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts for decades, or are just now discovering these rich stories, expect to be taken on a journey like none other."

Information about Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, and the European city to host the world premiere will be announced later this year. Join the exclusive waitlist today and receive priority access to pre-sale tickets to the European destination where you can be among the first to experience the evocative Harry Potter: Visions of Magic. Waitlist subscribers will also be first to learn more about the upcoming tours slated for locations around the world.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and visit harrypottervisionsofmagic.com to stay up-to-date with all the latest announcements. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience that will enchant audiences of all ages, from across the globe.

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved brands. Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions, as well as a forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – the Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 ¾ retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchise stories and characters from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour, and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About NEON

NEON, formerly Cityneon, is a global leader in creating and producing immersive experiences. NEON enjoys worldwide partnerships with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Exhibition, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. It also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring-themed art experiences inspired by the Wizarding World and DC, slated to launch in 2024. The Company also partners with the governments of Egypt and Peru for their original artifact IP experiences, Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs and Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, respectively, plus authentic artifact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, Victoria the T. Rex and Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.

The Group's IP experiences are powered by ANIMAX, a fully owned subsidiary and a world-class creative animatronics powerhouse that specializes in research and development, engineering and entertainment robotics, with state-of-the-art facilities located in Nashville, US, Wuxi, China and the Middle East.

NEON's global partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors in more than 60 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.neonglobal.com.

