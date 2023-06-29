Businesses to Deliver Omnichannel Customer Experiences with New Additions to Vonage Conversational Commerce, powered by Jumper.ai

New Mobility and Engagement Features include Mobile App, AI-Powered Widgets and Messaging Channels

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V onage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has added new features and capabilities to their Vonage Conversational Commerce, powered by Jumper.ai solution. With these updates, businesses are empowered to elevate engagement with customers across all channels, with features to enhance mobility via live chat and messaging from any device or platform.

Vonage Conversational Commerce Mobile App

The new Vonage Conversational Commerce mobile app for iOS and Android enables conversational commerce agents to access and leverage live chat features on the go, helping businesses to create meaningful connections with their customers from anywhere. With the mobile app, these agents can offer immediate support to customers with queries through real-time messaging with the same access to functionality, resources, CRM and customer information available on the Jumper.ai unified dashboard, including the ability to create orders and share products and images.

Attentive Widget

With the Vonage Conversational Commerce Attentive Widget, businesses can embed instant messaging widgets anywhere on their website, never missing an opportunity to engage with customers at their moment of interest. Powered by AI-driven bots and easily accessible through the customer experience management dashboard, the interactive Attentive Widget helps businesses to:

Start conversations early in the customer journey, facilitating every step of the buying process

Add conversational commerce for product placements on third party sites, such as influencer blogs

Improve visibility of new launches and offers

Attentive Widget differentiates from other chat widgets in the market for its laser-focus on e-commerce and broad capabilities, with the ability to live chat, share products, fill orders and make payments all from within the widget. Engaging with customers and starting a conversation with the right context, these conversations can be embedded anywhere - websites, product pages, blog articles, FAQ pages, and more.

"As technology advances and customer expectations evolve, businesses must innovate and find new ways to connect with their customers. With Vonage Conversational Commerce, we are meeting these expectations and exceeding them by providing seamless and personalized interactions at every touchpoint," said Ron Maayan, SVP Product for Vonage. "These latest enhancements represent our commitment to continuously push the boundaries of conversational commerce and empower businesses to create meaningful, lasting relationships with their customers.

More Messaging, Better Connections

Vonage Conversational Commerce now also features more messaging capabilities with the addition of SMS and Google Business Messenger (GBM). With these new additions, businesses can send messages directly with customers via these channels through a single customer experience management dashboard, as well as create bots for all of these channels with the AI-enabled Chatbot Builder. Vonage Conversational Commerce also supports social and messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, Twitter and Instagram, as well as LINE, Google Adlingo Ads, Webchat, Telegram, iMessage, and more.

Vonage customer HolidayPirates , is one of the fastest-growing, free-to-use, travel search platform providing users with the best value for money travel deals:

"We built a marketing channel on WhatsApp and it turned out to be the most engaging channel for us. The messaging strategy is very simple - we're broadcasting the best selection of travel deals on the market. Our users value this service tremendously as they can stay up to date with the best offers without having to do the research themselves," said Kamila Skötsch, Global CRM Team Lead for HolidayPirates. "With Vonage Conversational Commerce we have already increased our cost efficiency by 18%. By targeting our active users, we're connecting in real-time with those that are searching for travel deals and reaching them within seconds - giving them the ability to easily take advantage of these deals and book before the price changes."

"Vonage is ahead of the pack of cloud-based solutions supporting Conversational Commerce," explained Dan Miller, Lead Analyst and Founder of Opus Research. "These conversations take place over time and employ multiple channels and culminate in a completed transaction. That requires a global network that integrates VoIP with 5G wireless, informed by Conversational AI and under the control of easy-to-use dashboards or toolkits."

Vonage Conversational Commerce Modularization

Also new to the Vonage Conversational Commerce offering are three modular packages to meet the different needs of businesses today:

Notify - This package is a powerful module for notifications and marketing use cases that delivers full broadcast and live chat benefits.

Engage - With this package, incremental benefits to both broadcast and live chat capabilities include the ability to create intelligent bots to meet the growing needs of today's customer with FAQs and customer support.

Convert - This full scale commerce platform has all the benefits of Notify and Engage PLUS commerce and payment capabilities.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

