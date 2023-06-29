DATAMARK Selected by New Mexico E9-1-1 Bureau to Provide NG9-1-1 GIS Training

DATAMARK to provide series of statewide training sessions to PSAP and GIS leaders

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, announced today that the firm has been selected by the New Mexico E9-1-1 Bureau to provide Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GIS training to Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and GIS leaders throughout the state. DATAMARK kicked off a recurring series of GIS and addressing best practices training sessions at the New Mexico Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) / National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Conference in Las Cruces, New Mexico, in May 2023.

DATAMARK (PRNewsfoto/DATAMARK) (PRNewswire)

"New Mexico joins many other states in taking a thoughtful and proactive approach to NG9-1-1 education for the state's PSAPs, having recognized that early education and planning is crucial to the Bureau's success," said Robert Murphy, Director of Business Development at DATAMARK, Michael Baker International. "Our DATAMARK team will draw on extensive educational outreach and experience with successful NG9-1-1 projects to support New Mexico in raising awareness and understanding of the key elements of a successful NG9-1-1 transition. This project will lay the foundation through valuable knowledge-sharing and training on NG9-1-1 GIS processes and workflows."

New Mexico joins a growing list of statewide clients turning to DATAMARK for complex and diverse NG9-1-1 GIS services. This includes the Alabama 9-1-1 Board, State of Idaho, State of Oklahoma, State of Maine and local governments in twenty-two states.

"DATAMARK has demonstrated a thorough understanding of NG9-1-1 GIS needs and an ability to communicate those needs to a wide range of stakeholders, so our program is pleased to work with DATAMARK towards a NextGen solution," said Tyler Fosset, New Mexico 9-1-1 GIS Coordinator.

The project includes the on-site facilitation of two different educational courses, Intro to NG9-1-1 GIS and NG9-1-1 GIS Transition. DATAMARK's Intro to NG9-1-1 GIS course introduces PSAP and GIS leaders to NENA standards and best practices and will describe the workflows required to ensure that NG9-1-1 GIS data meets NENA standards to support geospatial call routing. The NG9-1-1 GIS Transition course provides attendees with information to establish processes, describe the functions of NG9-1-1 systems, provide an intermediate understanding of GIS, discuss how Next Generation Core Services use GIS, and detail how data governance affects data completeness. Courses will be held throughout the state over the next several months to provide equal access to educational opportunities to all New Mexico PSAPs.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DATAMARK