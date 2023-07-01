VOLUNTARY RECALL OF FOSTER FARMS MINI CHICKEN CORN DOGS

LIVINGSTON, Calif., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Farms continues to be committed to offering the highest level of quality foods. We want to inform consumers that out of an abundance of caution and in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), House of Raeford Farms is initiating a voluntary Class I recall of 76,961 pounds of Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor sold in 1.83-pound resealable bags, which House of Raeford Farms produced and packed for Foster Farms. The recalled product is identified by lot codes 123114 or 223114, plant number "P-9136" and an April 23, 2024 "Best If Used By" date printed on the package.

Pictured: Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor (PRNewswire)

The recall is being conducted nationwide and is related to an odor, off appearance and unpleasant taste associated with the product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but the risk of adverse reaction remains. Consumers should not consume the product and are advised to return it to the store where purchased for a full refund. All other Foster Farms fresh, frozen, and prepared products are safe and wholesome.

Recalled Mini Chicken Corn Dog product photo and more information is available at the FSIS -USDA website.

Back of Packaging: Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor (PRNewswire)

