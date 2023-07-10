BRONCUS COMPLETES THE FIRST CASE OF REGISTERED CLINICAL TRIALS OF ITS TARGETED LUNG DENERVATION RADIOFREQUENCY ABLATION SYSTEM

HANGZHOU, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broncus Holding Corporation (HKG:2216) has completed the first case of registered clinical trials of its targeted lung denervation (''TLD'') radiofrequency ablation system. The multi-center clinical randomized controlled trial on the ''treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (''COPD'') by targeted lung denervation ablation through bronchoscopy'' was led by Professor Luo Fengming at the West China Hospital of Sichuan University. The study will be conducted in 26 centers of China, and it will cover the safety and effectiveness of the targeted denervation ablation system of the Company in the treatment of COPD. The system is expected to be well-received by patients with COPD worldwide. The clinical operation was completed by a team consisting of Professor Liu Dan, at the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, West China Hospital of Sichuan University.

(PRNewswire)

COPD is referred to as common chronic respiratory disease. According to Frost & Sullivan, there were 219.2 million COPD patients worldwide in 2020. According to the existing epidemiological evidence, the prevalence rate of COPD in adults over 40 years old is about 13.7% whereas some patients have very limited benefit from medication treatments.

TLD, a bronchoscopic radiofrequency ablation therapy for COPD, which is an internationally leading emerging technology. It mainly realizes denervation through targeted deep in lung tissue radiofrequency ablation in the areas rich in bronchial vagus nerves, thus reducing the airway obstruction of the whole lung and achieving the effect of COPD treatment. It was officially included in the 2023 Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) on November 15, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broncus Holding Corporation