Global Flying Cars Market Set to Reach USD 17.84 Bn By 2030 | Dataintelo

PUNE, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market study published by Dataintelo, titled, "Global Flying Cars Market By Type, By Application, By Components, By System, By Technology, By End User, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030," the market size was USD 1.9 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to surpass USD 17.84 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 25.1% by 2030.

Key Players Covered

Airbus

PAL-V

AeroMobil

Carplane GmbH

Terrafugia (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group)

Lilium

Ehang UAV

Kitty Hawk

Opener,Inc

Rolls-Royce

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

Flying car is a combination of traditional automobiles with aircraft technology that can run on the road and fly in the air.

Growing demand for aerial transport and increasing technological advancement in aviation are expected to drive the market.

The unmanned flying cars segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, owing to its ability to detect obstacles through sensors, software, and cameras, which further reduce the pilot need.

The military segment is anticipated to hold a large market share, due to the rising adoption of flying cars in reconnaissance, surveillance, and troop transport.

The delivery companies segment is expected to grow at a significant pace, due to the high usage of flying cars in air transportation service.

North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investment in R&D activities for developing advanced flying cars.

Segments Covered

Type

Manned Flying Cars

Unmanned Flying Cars

Application

Military

Commercial

Civil

Components

Airframe

Propulsion

Avionics

Landing Gears

System

Navigation

Collision Avoidance

Power System Management

Others

Technology

RCTO

CTOL

STOVL

VTOL

End User

Private Use

Ride-Share Companies

Delivery Companies

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

