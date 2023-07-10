Magnum Ice Cream and Luxury Jewelry Designer, Stephanie Gottlieb, Launch the More is More Jewelry Collection, Inspired by Magnum Ice Cream's Iconic Layered Bars

The More is More Collection consists of six limited edition jewelry pieces that encourage individuals to indulge in expressing themselves through more layering, creativity, and customization on any occasion.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnum® ice cream, the chocolatiers of ice cream, is all about indulgence – from your favorite treats to layering on your most stylish accessories. To bring this maximalist mindset to life, Magnum ice cream, in partnership with celebrity jewelry designer, Stephanie Gottlieb, is unveiling the More is More Jewelry Collection, a six-piece limited-edition fine jewelry collection featuring impeccably crafted pieces made to layer, and all inspired by the brand's iconic Bars.

Indulging in moments big and small has always been at the heart of what Magnum ice cream stands for. The More is More Jewelry Collection was designed to give individuals permission to indulge through the art of accessorizing, encouraging ice cream fans to indulge and show the world, layer by layer. Magnum ice cream celebrates everyone who is always looking for more because when it comes to enjoyment, and ice cream, More is More.

The More is More Jewelry Collection was inspired by the delicious layers of Magnum ice cream's iconic Bars and brings to life the notion that more indulgence can often lead to more happiness in everything from ice cream to fashion.

Meet the More is More Collection:

The Chocolate & Vanilla Enamel Ring ($495) is a take on the classic Magnum ice cream Bar – featuring brown & cream colors of enamel, this ring is perfect to show your layers in a sweet accessory.

The Caramel & Vanilla Pave Ring ($1,250) brings Magnum ice cream's sweet ingredients to the next level allowing you to indulge in more with a decadent display of caramel and white diamonds.

Inspired by iconic Magnum ice cream Bars, the Melt Ring ($1,690) brings ice cream to life with a half 14K gold and half pavé design and is designed to stack.

The More is More Gold Letter Charm & Chain (Charm Only $495 , Charm + Chain $1,695 ) is a beautiful 14K gold layered necklace that can be fashioned as a triple wrap bracelet and customized with gold letter charms.

The More is More Enamel Letter Disc Charm & Chain (Charm Only $495 , Charm + Chain $1,695 ) is a beautiful 14K gold layered necklace that can be fashioned as a triple wrap bracelet and customized with enamel letter discs.

The More is More Flip Ring ($7,560) allows you to choose how you want to express yourself, by showcasing a collection of Magnum ice cream-inspired pavé diamonds or showing "MORE" as a reminder to always unapologetically express yourself.

"As a jewelry designer, I take pride in creating unique pieces that allow individuals to stand out and express themselves in their own way," says Stephanie Gottlieb. "The More is More Collection is an outstanding example of maximalism, creativity and craft that can be customized to an array of styles. Each piece is a subtle nod to Magnum ice cream's iconic Bars and will be sure to amp up any look this summer and beyond."

"Magnum ice cream believes in indulging through the art of layering, which has always been evident in our iconic bars and is now showcased through the More is More Jewelry Collection," said Bentley King, U.S. Head of Ice Cream Operations at Unilever. "We're thrilled to give ice cream fans another way to indulge and layer through this jewelry collection in partnership with Stephanie Gottlieb."

The full collection is available starting today and can be purchased in store at Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry or online at stephaniegottlieb.com/collections/the-more-is-more-jewelry-collection through December 31, 2023. To further celebrate the launch of the More is More Jewelry Collection, starting Sunday, July 16th, Magnum ice cream will be hosting a social giveaway on Instagram with Stephanie Gottlieb to offer fans the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a select piece from The More is More Jewelry Collection.

For more information about Magnum ice cream, visit magnumicecream.com/us and follow on social @MagnumIceCreamUS on Facebook and @MagnumIceCream on Twitter and Instagram. For product locator, please visit www.magnumicecream.com/us/en/where-to-buy.html.

For more information about Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry, visit stephaniegottlieb.com and follow on social @stephaniegottlieb on Instagram and @sgfinejewelry on Facebook.

About Magnum® ice cream

Launched in 1989, Magnum® ice cream was the first handheld ice cream bar targeted as a premium adult offering. Today, Magnum® ice cream is one of the world's leading ice cream brands, selling more than one billion units annually worldwide.

Magnum® ice cream bars is the ultimate chocolate ice cream indulgence, using only the finest premium ingredients like velvety vanilla bean ice cream and are the only ice cream bars made with Belgian chocolate. All Magnum ice creams ― including Magnum Double Ice Cream Bars, Magnum MINI Ice Cream Bars, Magnum Classic Ice Cream Bars, and Magnum Tubs ― source cocoa beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. For more information, please visit magnumicecream.com/us, facebook.com/MagnumIceCreamUS, twitter.com/MagnumIceCream, and visit our U.S. Instagram channel at instagram.com/MagnumIceCream.

About Unilever North America

About Stephanie Gottlieb, Founder of Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry

Stephanie Gottlieb, the visionary founder of her eponymous fine jewelry brand and bridal concierge service, established her business in 2013 with the aim to bring transparency and education into the historically opaque diamond industry. Her expertise in diamonds, blended with her mission to inspire customers to embrace their uniqueness through jewelry, emboldens Stephanie to create pieces that are sophisticated and pack major personality.

Stephanie has crafted a social-first business strategy with over 465K followers on Instagram, revolutionizing the landscape of fine jewelry for today's consumer. Known for her unique signature designs, including the iconic Slider Bangle™ and Undecided™ collections, Stephanie is passionate about jewelry that isn't just worn based on where you are going, but rather how it makes you feel when you wear it.

Stephanie immerses herself in the world of her customers, fostering direct connections through the realm of social media where she personally engages with her audience and generously shares her vibrant, colorful style and larger-than-life diamonds as inspiration.

