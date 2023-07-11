HOHEM iSteady MT2-A 4-In-1 Camera Stabilizer with Magnetic AI Tracking and RGB Fill Light

SHENZHEN, China, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful release of iSteady M6 smartphone stabilizer in 2023, HOHEM is back with an innovative solution for photography enthusiasts and video creators. iSteady MT2 builds upon the functionalities of iSteady M6, is a groundbreaking 4-in-1 handheld camera stabilizer. With a maximum payload capacity of 1.2kg, iSteady MT2 is compatible with a wide range of devices, including compact cameras, DSLR, action camera and smartphone.

In 2023, camera brands launch their compact cameras and mirrorless cameras such as Sony ZV-E1, Canon R8, and Fujifilm X-S20, users, particularly those engaged in vlogging and travel photography, are increasingly seeking lightweight solutions. Weighing only 536g, iSteady MT2 is designed to meet the growing demand for lightweight photography devices.

With the rise of short video social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels and Youtube Shorts, cameras are becoming valuable alternatives to smartphones for capturing high-quality video contents. Recognizing this trend, HOHEM designed Multi 4.0 Quick Release System, based on the renowned Arca-Swiss quick release system, to meet the evolving needs of videographers and content creators. It features a detachable L-Bracket, enabling swift device switching and offering a versatile solution for vertical video mode, with two installation options. One option enables convenient flip-out screen selfies, while the other allows the hot shoes on the camera to face outward for attaching accessories.

The main body and quick release plates are equipped with multiple expansion ports, allowing seamless integration with a range of accessories. Whether you require additional fill lights, microphones, or briefcase handles, iSteady MT2 provides limitless possibilities for creative expression.

Building on the success of iSteady M6 and iSteady V2S, which have been honored with the prestigious IF Design Award and Red Dot Design Awards, HOHEM continues to innovate and push boundaries in AI tracking algorithm. iSteady MT2 features a unique and patented external AI tracking sensor, setting itself apart as an industry leader. With this sensor, users can enjoy a seamless AI tracking experience without the need for an app or Bluetooth connection. By simply facing the AI sensor and making gestures, iSteady MT2 swiftly and accurately tracks the subject, capturing facial and body movements even in challenging scenarios.

Whether you're live streaming, attending video conferences, or documenting fast-paced sports events, iSteady MT2 4-in-1 camera stabilizer empowers you to create with ease.

