Liv Cycling Hosts Watch Parties Across the Globe for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

The activation, in partnership with Liv retailers, looks to encourage even more viewership and appreciation for the women's pro-peloton.

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liv Cycling, official partner of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and sponsor of the white jersey for the 'Best Young Rider Classification' , today announces a global series of watch parties to encourage more viewership of the iconic race in its second year, and to showcase the incredible athleticism and determination of female cyclists.

Strong race viewership has been cited as an integral metric to increase sponsorship of women's cycling events. Last year's inaugural race reported global viewership numbers that surpassed many races in the men's World Tour circuit, and Liv is determined to keep these numbers strong. With the live stream behind a paywall in most regions, or simply unavailable through broadcast and streaming services, Liv is introducing more, free, opportunities to watch the race. Through their retail partners they have coordinated viewing opportunities in stores throughout the week of racing (July 23-30) and will promote through various channels for those interested to stop by and join a community of bike enthusiasts excited to watch the event.

"Attending the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in France last year was a dream of mine, and it reinforced the importance of race opportunities for the growth of women's cycling," said Bonnie Tu, Liv Founder and Giant Group chairperson. "I could see the excitement in young girls' eyes as they saw their heroes ride by. If we can inspire one more girl or woman into cycling by creating more opportunities for her to watch the women's race, we've done our part."

A list of current US watch parties is below, with individual Facebook events being added by the retailers to this page in the days before the race: https://www.liv-cycling.com/us/events. Watch parties are being held globally and those who are interested and outside the US are encouraged to check in with their local Liv dealer for more information. Individuals who would like to host their own watch party can find out how to do so at liv-cycling.com/global/how-to-host-a-tdff-watch-party.

More information about Liv's sponsorship of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and their mission to get more women and girls on bikes can be found at liv-cycling.com/global/tour-de-france-femmes and on Liv's social media channels.

US Watch Parties

Ride Brooklyn - Park Slope

Brooklyn

NY

Brands Cycle & Fitness

Wantagh

NY

King Kog Cyclery

Brooklyn

NY

Champion Cycling

Jacksonville

FL

Kyle's Bike Shop

Orlando

FL

Two Wheeler Dealer

Wilmington

NC

Blue Wheel Bicycles

Charlottesville

VA

Pedal Power Plus

Richmond

VA

Sweetwater Bikes

Ambridge

PA

Bike Center LTD

Gaithersburg

MD

Terrapin Bicycles

Bethesda

MD

Cadence Cycling & Multisport

Philadelphia

PA

Aistriu

Marlton

NJ

Big Peach - Midtown

Atlanta

GA

Roswell Bicycles

Roswell

GA

Bax Cycles

Cos Cob

CT

Giant Buffalo Campus Wheel Works

Buffalo

NY

Grey Ghost Bicycles

Glens Falls

NY

Grey Ghost Bicycles Saratoga

Saratoga Springs

NY

Papa Wheelies Wellesley

Wellesley

MA

Papa Wheelies Portsmouth

Portsmouth

NH

Slipping Gears

Bangor

ME

Real Bikes - Venice

Venice

FL

Pure Ride Cycles

Lake Forest

CA

Fullerton Bicycles

Fullerton

CA

The Cyclery Bike Shop

La Mirada

CA

Pedal Power Bike Shop

Lexington

KY

Bikes Plus - Germantown

Germantown

TN

Galaxy Bicycles

San Marcos

TX

Urban Bicycle Gallery

Houston

TX

Landry's Bicycles - Westboro

Westborough

MA

Landry's Bicycles - Boston

Boston

MA

Landry's Bicycles - Charlestown

Charlestown

MA

Landry's Bicycles - Worcester

Worcester

MA

Mike's Bikes

Denver

CO

Wheel & Sprocket

Milwaukee

WI

About Liv Cycling
Liv is the only comprehensive cycling brand in the world dedicated solely to women. Founded in 2008 by Giant executive Bonnie Tu as part of the Giant Group, Liv creates innovative bicycles and gear to fit and perform at the highest level. Liv aims to empower all riders from beginners to pros. With a global team of retailers, athletes and events, plus a growing online presence focused on riding skills, bike maintenance, nutrition, travel, and other experiences – Liv strives to build community and be the number one resource for women cyclists around the world. Learn more at liv-cycling.com.

Media Contact:
Mackenzie Lynch, InGoodTaste
liv@igtstudio.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liv-cycling-hosts-watch-parties-across-the-globe-for-the-tour-de-france-femmes-avec-zwift-301874393.html

SOURCE Liv Cycling

