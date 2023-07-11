OKX Launches Copy Trading Competition in Türkiye to Identify Top Lead Traders

ISTANBUL, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , one of the largest crypto platforms by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has announced the upcoming launch of a trading competition, starting in Türkiye, to identify the Top Lead Traders for the OKX Copy Trading product.

Set to launch on July 17, Lead Traders who participate in the OKX Türkiye Lead Trader Championship will undertake a series of challenges to become one of up to 15 champions. These challenges include having the highest contribution of new copier growth, PnL% growth and win rate.

As a reward, the champions will be featured on OKX's social media and promoted across all channels, increasing their chances to be chosen as a Lead Trader on OKX Copy Trading.

Through this deliberately demanding competition, OKX brings real value to all copy trading users. OKX's focus on trading performance enhances the overall positive results of its lead traders, and attracts the most skilled traders on the market.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "Our goal is to continue growing our copy trading product globally, starting with Türkiye, which has one of the most vibrant crypto ecosystems. In the coming months, we plan to enable copy trading for spot markets, providing our users with even more opportunities to follow high-performing lead traders and replicate their strategies."

Through OKX Copy Trading, users can follow high-performing lead traders, receive real-time updates on their latest moves and replicate trading strategies across more than 100 trading pairs, with more coming soon. Since May of 2022, OKX Copy Trading has allowed users to view the portfolio breakdowns, transaction histories, PnL and risk levels of high-performing traders.

OKX Copy Trading also provides experienced and professional traders with a convenient way to monetize their trading strategies. When they become lead traders on OKX, high-performing traders receive a daily profit sharing ratio of up to 13% of the profits they help their followers realize.

The OKX Türkiye Lead Trader Championship will take place between July 17 and August 11, and competitors have until July 17 to register via this link .

