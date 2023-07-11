WHY THE MEDIA DOESN'T COVER THE BIGGEST THREAT TO PROTECTING YOUR PORTFOLIO, AND WHAT YOU CAN DO ABOUT IT TODAY

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are stocks finally bouncing back, or is this a bear market bounce? When will the economy finally stabilize? How dependably can someone time the cyclical nature of the stock market?

The biggest threat to protecting your portfolio and what you can do about it today!

A panel of two former U.S. Mint Directors, a CEO, a financial educator, and a Hollywood celebrity discuss their personal experiences with how they handle their own portfolios. They discuss how they have handled their finances and weathered economic turmoil in the past and when it's the right time to look at protecting their portfolios.

When someone's personal IRA crashes by as much as 60%, they may wonder if it is too late to protect their assets. Or they may look back and see the past as the only time they could have changed their asset allocation. The panel examines why the myth of "waiting for the right time" could prevent people from making smart financial decisions today.

Watch the latest video to learn more.

Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve, and Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, are joined by Angela Roberts, U.S. Money Reserve CEO; Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education; and host Chuck Woolery.

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products. The company is not affiliated the U.S. Government and the U.S. Mint.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

