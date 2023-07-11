ZEISS Microscopy Showcases New Product Launch and New Researchers in Interactive Display Features at Microscopy and Microanalysis (M&M) 2023 Conference

Visit booth 519 to learn from world-renowned microscopy researchers and experience Volume EM: the silent revolution with huge potential

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS is unveiling two highlights at M&M 2023, in Minneapolis, MN, from July 23 to July 27, 2023. One is a breakthrough product experience and the other is three new researchers on the ZEISS interactive display wall.

M&M Conference attendee engages with interactive digital wall featuring scientific researcher insights (PRNewswire)

The research presented on the interactive display at the ZEISS booth includes discoveries from Dr. Sarah Cohen, biologist and Assistant Professor at UNC Chapel Hill focusing on neurodegenerative diseases and using advanced microscopy to obtain a deeper understanding of organelle behavior in living cells; Dr. Nik Chawla, Professor at Purdue University working on 4D materials science and aiding in the development of everything from semiconductors to high performance running shoes; Dr. Eshan Ganju, postdoctoral researcher at Purdue University bringing an interdisciplinary approach to sports science and civil engineering, with an emphasis on creating and designing the materials of the future.

At the ZEISS booth, visitors are also invited to interact with the Volutome solution and its key benefits within a hologram experience. The interaction will display details on acquisition of large 3D assets, the superb image quality, and time-saving capabilities.

In addition to the interactive features, there will be in-booth educational presentations covering multiple topics such as Exploring the Power of Serial Block-Face Imaging: A Key Technology in the Volume EM Revolution, delivered by Alice Liang of New York University Grossman School of Medicine and Aubrey Funke of Carl Zeiss Microscopy; X-ray Microscopy: Bringing Multiscale 3D Volume Imaging to Plant Biology, delivered by Keith Duncan of the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center; The Role of Correlative CT and EM Investigations in the Development of Li ion Battery Technology, delivered by Joachim Mayer of the Central Facility for Electron Microscopy, RWTH Aachen University, Aachen, Germany; and Extending FIB-SEM by fs-laser integration to address materials challenges for R&D, quality control and FA by Tim Schubert of Hochschule Aalen.

Details on the in-booth agenda can be found here: https://www.zeiss.com/microscopy/us/l/events/trade-shows/mm-2023.html

ZEISS is proud to be a partner in helping customers find their next breakthrough and is supporting them with these new innovations. To learn more about ZEISS at M&M 2023 and to book a demo, please visit: https://www.zeiss.com/microscopy/us/l/events/trade-shows/mm-2023.html

