Hormel Foods Appoints Natosha Walsh Vice President of Marketing for Convenient Meals and Proteins

AUSTIN, Minn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the appointment of Natosha Walsh as vice president of marketing for Convenient Meals and Proteins within the company's Retail business. Walsh will be responsible for the strategic marketing efforts for many of the company's leading brands, including SPAM®, Skippy® peanut butter and Justin's® nut butters. Most recently, Walsh served as vice president of Retail sales for national chains at Hormel Foods. Walsh replaces Lisa Selk, who was recently named senior vice president of Brand Fuel.

"Natosha has extensive sales and marketing experience and has been an outstanding leader in the Retail organization," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "Natosha understands the continually changing consumer and customer landscape as we focus on the continued growth of this very important brand portfolio."

Walsh joined Hormel Foods in 1999. Throughout her career, she has held positions of increasing responsibility in brand management, sales, trade and category management, customer account leadership and supply chain. She was named vice president of sales in 2018 and assumed her current role in 2022.

Walsh graduated from Kansas State University with degrees in marketing and international business. Active in the community and in industry organizations, she serves on the board of the Women's Meat Industry Network and is currently the co-chair of Impact Austin.

