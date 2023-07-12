Insider Insights: July 2023 Statistical Cruise Trends Revealed by CruiseCompete

CruiseCompete Releases July 2023 CruiseTrends™ Report, Wealth of Data Shows Consumer Cruise Trends
DETROIT, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CruiseCompete has released its CruiseTrends™ report for the month of July 2023. This report details a picture of trends in consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for July 2023.
After serving up close to 19 million cruise quotes, CruiseCompete CruiseTrends™ offers an inside look at what consumers want in cruise vacations based on their requests. CruiseCompete has mined its wealth of data to provide information on the most popular cruise trends among consumers, including most requested cruise ships, lines and travel dates for premium, luxury and river cruising.
See the downloadable CruiseTrends™ Comparison Chart offering 12 months of data. Please click here to obtain the data: https://www.cruisecompete.com/cruise_trends.php
The CruiseTrends™ report for July 2023 is detailed below. To see more topics and data, please visit CruiseCompete's press room or July 2023 to see the entire report for this month.
Most Popular Cruise Lines
Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean
Luxury: Oceania Cruises
River: American Cruise Lines
In second place are Norwegian for premium/contemporary, Viking Ocean for luxury and Viking for river. More...
Most Popular Cruise Ships
Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas
Luxury: Queen Elizabeth
River: American Serenade
Next in popularity are Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas for premium/contemporary, Oceania Vista for luxury and American Heritage for river. More...
Most Popular Cruise Regions
Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean
Luxury: Mediterranean
River: Europe
Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, North America for luxury and North America for river. More...
Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports
Premium/Contemporary: Miami
Luxury: Miami
River: Chattanooga
Next in popularity are Fort Lauderdale for premium/contemporary, Vancouver for luxury and Amsterdam for river. More...
Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited
Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel
Luxury: Ketchikan
River: Vienna
Next in popularity are CocoCay for premium/contemporary; Barcelona for luxury and Paducah for river. More...
Most Popular Countries Visited
Premium/Contemporary: Bahamas
Luxury: USA
River: USA
Second most popular are USA for premium/contemporary, Italy for luxury, Germany for river. More...
Most Popular Cabin Types
Premium/Contemporary: Balcony
Luxury: Balcony
River: Balcony
Second are Inside for premium, Outside for luxury, and Outside for river. More...
Number of Cabins Requested
Premium/Contemporary: 1 cabin
Luxury: 1 cabin
River: 1 cabin
Second are 2 cabins for premium/contemporary, 2 cabins for luxury, and 2 cabins for river. More...
Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths
Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights
Luxury: 7 nights
River: 7 nights
Second are 4 nights for premium/contemporary, 14 nights for luxury, and 14 nights for river. More...
Most Popular Sailing Months Requested
Premium/Contemporary: July 2023
Luxury: August 2023
River: July 2023
Second are August 2023 for premium, November 2023 for luxury, and August 2023 for river. More...
Booking Window of Time
The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.
Contemporary/Premium – booked 214 days in advance
Luxury – booked 234 days in advance
River – booked 357 days in advance
More...
Other data available at the July 2023 CruiseTrends™ report:
• Travel insurance requested
• Cruise line past passenger status requested
More...
