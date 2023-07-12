Nature's Path Organic Foods Announces Leadership Change to Drive Growth and Sustainability.

RICHMOND, BC, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - For over 35 years, Nature's Path Organic Foods has been a family-run company committed to leaving the earth better than we food it through quality organic food. Today, we are thrilled to announce passing the torch to the next generation of leadership that reinforces our legacy of organic practices, innovation, and sustainability.

New Leadership to Drive Growth and Sustainability

Effective June 1, co-founder Ratana Stephens has retired as CEO and will join her husband and fellow co-founder, Arran Stephens, on the board of directors. Arjan Stephens, Nature's Path Organic Foods' current General Manager and President of Que Pasa, has taken on the role of President of Nature's Path Organic Foods, and will lead the company's growth and sustainability strategy to the 50 countries and growing to which they sell.

"Our company has always been about nourishing people and the planet," said Ratana Stephens. "I am proud to pass the torch to Arjan, who has been an integral part of the company for over 17 years. He has consistently demonstrated his unwavering commitment to making Nature's Path Organic Foods the first choice for consumers who value high-quality organic food. With his extensive experience in overseeing new manufacturing facilities, leading marketing and sales, as well as the acquisitions of Que Pasa. Anita's and most recently Love Child Organics. Arjan has shown his dedication to driving Nature's Path's success. Another of his major contributions has been co-developing our Love Crunch brand. With Arjan as President, working alongside the company's leadership team, we are confident that Nature's Path will continue to thrive and fulfill its mission to leave the earth better than we found it."

As Nature's Path Organic Foods' new President, Arjan Stephens expressed his appreciation to Ratana while also sharing his vision for the company's future: "I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Nature's Path Organic Foods as its new President. On behalf of the entire team I want to express heartfelt appreciation for the incredible leadership and vision of my mom Ratana Stephens, who co-founded Nature's Path with my dad Arran over 35 years ago. With her unwavering commitment to our mission to leave the earth better than we found it, the company has grown into a leader in the organic food industry. I look forward to continuing their legacy of innovation and sustainability and ensuring that Nature's Path Organic Foods will always be the first choice for consumers who value great tasting, high-quality, organic food."

Commitment to Nourishing People and Planet Remains Strong

As a family-run business with over 35 years of experience, Nature's Path understands the importance of taking a long-term view on its growth, impact and legacy. By remaining family-operated, we can uphold our commitment to organic practices and sustainability, while also expanding a culture of innovation and giving back to our communities. Nature's Path is proud to continue its legacy as a family-driven company and is excited to pursue sustainable growth and innovation for years to come.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to organic, wholesome food that nourishes the body and the planet," said Arjan Stephens. "Our commitment to sustainability and organic practices is a fundamental part of who we are as a company. We will continue to innovate and push boundaries while upholding our commitment to leaving the earth better than we found it."

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a triple bottom line company focusing on people, planet and profit. As a result, we have always been committed to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

"We're not just a business; we're a force for good," said Arjan Stephens. "We're committed to using our business as a platform for positive change, and we invite all of our partners and customers to join us on this journey."

