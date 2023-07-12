Pantastic acquires leading affiliate marketing platform, Refersion

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantastic Networks , the eCommerce company that provides powerful products and services to give superpowers to independent brands, is excited to announce its acquisition of Refersion, an industry-leading all-in-one platform that helps thousands of eCommerce brands to easily manage and drive eCommerce growth from publishers, influencers, and brand ambassadors.

Refersion is a trusted name in the industry that helps brands build and manage affiliate marketing programs effectively. It drives over $2B in affiliate revenue and has facilitated over $300M in affiliate commissions.

Affiliate marketing has proven to be an invaluable tool for brands looking to expand their reach and grow their businesses. By partnering with publishers, influencers, brand ambassadors, and other affiliates, brands can expand their audience and benefit from the power of word-of-mouth marketing. Refersion simplifies this process, providing brands with the tools and analytics necessary to build, track and optimize their affiliate programs for maximum results.

"We're pleased to announce the addition of Refersion to Pantastic," stated Scott Rafer, Co-founder and CEO of Pantastic Networks. "This acquisition expands our ability to support independent brands in the ever-evolving eCommerce landscape. By integrating Refersion's affiliate marketing capabilities, our merchants can scale their businesses and achieve long-term success during the customer acquisition process."

In addition, Refersion benefits both brands and affiliates. It allows brands to expand their reach and tap into new audiences, while affiliates have the opportunity to engage with their audience, monetize their platforms and earn income.

Affiliates can apply directly with brands they support, or sign up for the Refersion Marketplace to find new opportunities, and access performance dashboards to track their performance and commission status. This transparency builds trust and loyalty for long-lasting and productive brand/affiliate relationships.

"Long-term success and profitability for independent brands hinge on achieving repeatable growth at a rapid pace," said Rafer. "We're thrilled to welcome Refersion onto the Pantastic team. Refersion expands our product capabilities and enables us to deliver exceptional value to brands throughout the entire customer journey."

About Pantastic

Pantastic is a leading eCommerce company that provides independent brands with the tools and resources they need to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success. By offering an enterprise-grade application layer, Pantastic enables independent brands to optimize their eCommerce operations at any scale. With a suite of data-driven personalization,smart merchandising offerings, and now expanded capabilities in affiliate marketing. Learn more about us at www.pantastic.com.

About Refersion

Refersion , a leading performance marketing platform, accelerates influencer and affiliate marketing success for thousands of eCommerce brands like Goorin Bros., Fuego, Boardroom Socks and In Common Beauty, to reach new audiences, drive conversions, and increase revenue. Refersion helps eCommerce brands to improve affiliate recruiting and retention with trusted and direct relationships, unlimited affiliate onboarding & offers, custom commission structures, and first-party tracking.

