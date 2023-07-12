Sony Announces a6700 Mirrorless Camera, 70-200mm F4 G OSS II Lens, and ECM-M1 Microphone; YouTube First Look Video at B&H Photo

Photography News: Sony has released the a6700 mirrorless camera, updated FE 70-200mm f4 G OSS II lens, and ECM-M1 on-camera microphone

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share Sony's announcement of a trio of major upgrades to its photo and video lineup: the a6700 mirrorless camera, FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II lens, and ECM-M1 on-camera microphone. Combining video features from Sony's cinema line with AI-driven tech, the a6700 elevates Sony's APS-C lineup for creators while retaining its signature compact form. Complementing the new camera is the ECM-M1 on-camera microphone, which uses beamforming technology to offer an unprecedented eight recording modes. Finally, the re-imagined FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II is smaller, lighter, and sharper than its predecessor.

Sony a6700 Mirrorless Camera puts powerful, versatile imaging capabilities into the hands of ambitious content creators

a6700 Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1776281-REG/sony_a6700_mirrorless_camera.html

Product Highlights:

26MP APS-C Exmor R Sensor & BIONZ XR Processor





AI-Based Real-time Tracking,

759-Point Autofocus





4K 120p Video, 6K Oversampling, S-Cinetone, 4:2:2 10-Bit





Up to 11 fps Shooting & 5-Stop





In-Body Image Stabilization





Refined Grip, Z-Battery,

Dust & Moisture-Resistant Design

The Sony a6700 combines the 26.0 MP APS-C BSI Exmor R CMOS sensor found in the FX30 with the BIONZ XR processor of the ZV-E1. Compared to the a6600, you are looking at a new sensor design with more megapixels supported by 8x more processing power. With an ISO range of 100-32,000, expandable to 50-102,400 for stills, you can enter nearly any lighting environment with confidence. Colors appear natural and noise is minimal. An updated AE algorithm improves skin tone rendering and is 20% more reliable overall, compared to the a6600.

Benefitting autofocus, a dedicated AI processing unit offers a handful of conveniences, from advanced subject recognition to real-time tracking and auto-framing. Also, a 759-point phase detection system covers 93% of the image area, nearly double the a6600's 425 points.

The a6700 can shoot up to 11 fps with AF/AE tracking using either mechanical or electronic shutter modes. Bursts of more than 1,000 JPEGs or 59 compressed RAW files are possible, keeping you on top of the action. Anti-flicker functionality adjusts your shutter to synchronize with artificial light flicker. Focus bracketing of up to 299 images, as well as time-lapse creation, can be done in-camera.

5-axis in-body image stabilization provides five steps of correction for smooth and steady capture when used handheld or at low shutter speeds. Leveraging an optimized algorithm, adjustments are down to the single pixel level. Active mode stabilization utilizes an advanced algorithm to compensate for camera shake when recording video.

The a6700 incorporates an impressive array of video features drawn from Sony's cinema lineup. Oversampling is possible in 6K, collecting 2.4x the amount of data needed for 4K videos, minimizing distortion. 4K recording is also possible with full pixel readout. Slow-motion recording is possible, up to 5x in 4K or 10x in FHD.

S-Cinetone uses the same color science as Sony's more advanced cameras for beautiful imagery out of the gate. S-Log3 and HLG picture profiles leverage the 14 stops of dynamic range available for more flexibility in the editing room. LUTs can be applied while recording to preview the look of a shot.

The a6700 maintains advanced AF functionality while zooming, including breathing compensation, AF assist, and focus mapping and peaking. A Multi Interface shoe, as well as mic and headphone jacks, provide means of elevating audio recording.

A vari-angle, 1.03m-dot touchscreen panel adds flexibility to view and modify recording, while its 2.36m-dot XGA OLED EVF provides crystal-clear viewing at 120 fps. The a6700 is slightly larger, but lighter than the a6600. Its ergonomics have been modified for easier handling. Dials and controls have also been modified to streamline operation. The a6700 is dust and moisture resistant so you can take it virtually anywhere.

Streaming in 4K (15p/30p) or FHD (30p/60p) is possible with the a6700 via USB. 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Wi-Fi is also supported. Smartphone connectivity provides another wireless means of transferring files.

ECM-M1 On-Camera Microphone

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1776285-REG/sony_ecm_m1_on_camera_microphone.html

The Sony ECM-M1 on-camera microphone presents the most evolved on-camera shotgun mic from Sony to date. Whether recording yourself, an interview between multiple people, or a targeted part of an environment, there is a setting to achieve the needed footage.

The ECM-M1 owes its functionality to four microphone capsules and innovative beamforming technology. It offers three types of directivity and eight audio recording modes, for capturing audio with precision from nearly any part of your surroundings. An intuitive directivity mode dial makes choosing the right setting quick and easy. It also offers 4-channel recording for backup "safety" recordings.

Internal digital signal processing suppresses noise for clear recording. A noise cut filter removes unpleasant noises through digital signal processing, while a low-cut filter tackles wind, air-conditioners, or mechanical rumble. A wind screen is also provided for outdoor recording.

The overall construction of the ECM-M1 is compact and lightweight, so it won't take up much space or get in the way when in use. Audio is transmitted directly to your camera via the Multi Interface Shoe.

Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1776284-REG/sony_fe_70_200mm_f_4_g.html

Key Features

Full Frame | f/4 to f/22

G Master Telephoto Zoom

.5x Magnification Across Full Zoom Range

Internal Focus, Floating Elements Design

3.5" Minimum Focusing Distance at 70mm

Optical SteadyShot Image Stabilization

15% Shorter and Lighter than Predecessor

Advanced Aspherical and ED Elements

Nano AR Coating II

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Finally, Sony has also announced the FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II, which improves upon an already popular and versatile telephoto zoom. Key among its updates is an improved optical design and smaller build.

Compared to its first iteration, the new zoom is 15% shorter and slightly lighter for easier carry and handheld use. The new 70-200mm allows you to get even closer to subjects, offering half life-size macro capabilities across the entire zoom range. Focusing is possible as close as 3.5" at the wide end, or 7.5" at the long end, and when the lens is combined with the optional 2.0x teleconverter, fully life-size macro performance is available.

Four XD linear motors, two for each focus group, power quick and quiet autofocusing that is 20% faster than its predecessor. AF tracking is supported while zooming, as well as blackout-free 30 fps continuous shooting when used with the a1. Linear response manual focusing feels smooth and natural.

Optically, the lens has a new design that includes a mix of advanced elements to combat chromatic and spherical aberrations of all flavors for distortion-free images. Corner-to-corner sharpness has been improved across the zoom range. Internal floating focusing offers high-resolution capture at any distance. A 9-bladed circular aperture renders natural-looking bokeh and subject-background separation.

A host of on-lens controls simplifies use in the field, including: three customizable focus hold buttons, three modes of optical image stabilization, a zoom lock switch, AF/MF switch, full time DMF switch, and focus range limiter. A removable tripod mount is also included.

The 70-200mm f/4 is dust and moisture resistant for safe outdoor use and a fluorine coating has been applied to the front element to repel water, oil, and other contaminants.

YouTube First Look Video of Sony a6700 Mirrorless Camera

https://youtu.be/Cf3bg_TtW5U

YouTube First Look Video of Sony Telephoto Zoom: FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II Lens

https://youtu.be/lgwOStXW6qw

Learn more about the Sony a6700 Camera and Telephoto Zoom: FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sony-a6700

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II Telephoto Lens (PRNewswire)

Sony a6700 Mirrorless Camera (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo