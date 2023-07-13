CeraVe Unveils First-Ever Cleanser Playland in New York City to Teach Consumers and Content Creators the Importance - and Fun - of Proper Cleansing

Viral Skincare Brand Opens Doors to Immersive Play-Inspired Experience and Launches Contest to be Featured on a Times Square Billboard

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the United States1, is showing just how fun science-backed skincare can be with its first-ever immersive consumer experience, the CeraVe Cleanser Playland. As a part of the brand's annual #CleanseLikeADerm campaign, the play-inspired installation will open its doors to the public for one day only at Chelsea Industrial in NYC on Friday, July 14, inviting them to discover dermatologist-approved cleansing habits and CeraVe's robust portfolio of cleansers. Available to the first 1,000 people who sign up for a ticket in advance, the CeraVe Cleanser Playland will put proper cleansing on display and give attendees the opportunity to get complimentary cleansers and tips from two of the country's leading dermatologists, Dr. Marisa Garshick (@drmarisagarshick) and Dr. Wallace Nozile (@drwallacenozile).

The CeraVe Cleanser Playland will give attendees an opportunity to learn about these dermatologist-approved cleansing routines and products through lab demonstrations with L'Oréal scientists and larger-than-life skin-stallations that are as educational as they are share-worthy. From a Hydrating Cleanser slide to an Acne Cleanser balanced-skin seesaw, the Cleanser Playland promises an unforgettable journey through CeraVe's cleanser portfolio for brand fans and skincare enthusiasts alike, including an exclusive first look at the brand's two newest launches, Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser and Acne Foaming Cream Wash – set to be available in stores later this summer.

"The foundation of an effective cleansing routine starts with understanding the unique needs of your skin and what you want from your cleanser, then using the right products to address those needs," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick. "I have been a longstanding advocate of CeraVe with my patients and beyond due to the brand's extensive range of efficacious products, where there's truly a skincare solution for everyone. I am so honored to be a part of this one-of-a-kind event and to help everyone better understand what it means to #CleanseLikeADerm and have some fun along the way."

Attendees at the event will also be among the first to have a chance to try the new CeraVe cleansing TikTok filter that celebrates proper facial cleansing, which comes with a chance to be featured on a New York City billboard. Now through July 16, users with a non-private TikTok account can enter their videos using the special CeraVe "Cleansing That's Giving" branded effect for a chance to be seen on the digital billboard in Times Square between July 31 and August 6. For official contest rules and more details, please visit the Cleanse Like a Derm Contest Official Rules. Thanks to affordable and highly effective formulas, CeraVe cleansers have gone viral on TikTok, making this interactive filter a natural progression for the brand to engage with its dedicated Gen-Z fan base on the platform. With #CeraVe generating over 7.1 billion views on TikTok to date, the brand continues to find new ways to connect with its consumers and maintain its position as a beloved, fan-favorite skincare brand amongst Gen-Z.

"Bringing the first-ever CeraVe Cleanser Playland to New York City as an extension of our annual #CleanseLikeADerm campaign will provide our valued consumers with an unforgettable and educational experience that allows them to learn directly from the experts," said Jasteena Gill, Vice President of Marketing at CeraVe. "Since its inception, CeraVe has been developed with dermatologists and remains committed to providing therapeutic skincare solutions that are accessible for all. We understand that a key factor in adopting proper skincare regimens is making them enjoyable, and this event will make cleansing more fun than ever before."

CeraVe offers a robust lineup of affordable cleansers, each formulated with three essential ceramides – 1, 3 and 6-II – to help restore and maintain a healthy skin barrier, as well as a variety of ingredients targeted to different skin needs, including salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and more. Through the #CleanseLikeADerm campaign and event, Dr. Garshick and Dr. Nozile will help consumers understand their skin's needs so they can choose the CeraVe cleanser that best suits their own skin.

For more information about the CeraVe Cleanser Playland and to secure a ticket for entry, please visit www.ceravecleanserplayland.com. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for consumers, tickets are required for entry and available to the public as supplies last. For more information about CeraVe's ever-growing cleanser portfolio, please visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

1IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, 12 months ending March 2023

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or at www.cerave.com.

