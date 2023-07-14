Lockmasters Acquires Allied Locksmith Supply

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky., July 14. 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28, 2023 Dominus Capital, L.P. ("Dominus") portfolio company Lockmasters, Inc. ("Lockmasters") acquired Allied Locksmith Supply ("Allied" or the "Company"). Allied is a distributor of approximately 9,000 automotive and commercial locksmith products consisting of automotive remote & transponder keys, locks, and related products as well as residential key blanks & accessories. The Company has been in operation for over 40 years and is based out of Youngstown, OH. As of closing, Allied's operations have been successfully integrated into Lockmasters' headquarters in Nicholasville, KY.

Lockmasters is a leading provider of proprietary products, educational training and distribution of third-party combination locks, tools and hardware to the government and security professional industry. This acquisition marks the second add-on for Lockmasters under Dominus' ownership.

"We are looking forward to carrying the torch on Allied's core automotive remote and transponder keys distribution business as the 40-year family owners transition into retirement. Now that all operations are integrated into Lockmasters and the product offerings have been made available on our e-commerce platform, we will be able to focus on delivering the best possible technical sales and rapid order fulfilment that customers have come to expect at both Lockmasters and Allied." said Joe McCormack, Lockmasters' CEO.

About Lockmasters

Since 1955, Lockmasters has been providing the highest quality locks, tools, hardware & education to the Government and security professional industry. We are the leading supplier of combination and safe deposit locks in the United States. However, we are more than a lock company. We offer extensive product lines and educational training to a range of security professionals including: automotive, banking, commercial, government, industrial and safe. To better assist our commercial and industrial security professionals we began offering stand-alone access control and door hardware lines, and those lines continue to grow.

We are not only a distributor for the best lock and tool manufacturers in the country including: ASSA Abloy, Allegion, Bullseye, HPC, dormakaba, Kaba Mas, ILCO, S&G, and Advanced Diagnostics, but we are also a manufacturer of a wide variety of tools & locks, including our Magnum Drill Rigs, Tech-Train Automotive Tools & our LockOne LKM10K High Security Life Safety Exit Devices.

We have the locks, tools, hardware and educational training you need, but more importantly we have the experience to support the products and services we sell. We are your complete source for locks, tools, hardware and education.

We are currently located in Nicholasville, Kentucky and Annapolis Junction, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.lockmasters.com.

About Dominus Capital, L.P.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital, a 2022 Top 50 PE Firm in the Middle Market, focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments particularly in family and founder owned companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors of the economy. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed more than 90 transactions over the past 20+ years.

