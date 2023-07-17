A Data-Driven Culture Is Required to Successfully Implement AI and Digital Transformation: New Research From Info-Tech Research Group

A Data-Driven Culture Is Required to Successfully Implement AI and Digital Transformation: New Research From Info-Tech Research Group

The firm explains that as organizations speed up the execution of their digital transformation plans, they must invest in enhancing data-related skills among their staff.

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Organizations are increasingly embracing the transformative capabilities of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the untapped potential of their data and fortify their competitive edge. However, challenges such as resistance to change and distractions from emerging technologies continue to pose hurdles along the way. To help overcome these challenges and empower organizations to cultivate a robust data-driven culture for the digital age, Info-Tech Research Group has released a blueprint, Foster Data-Driven Culture With Data Literacy.

Info-Tech Research Group Logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group) (PRNewswire)

"'Digital transformation' and 'data-driven' are two terms that are inseparable," says Annabel Lui, principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. "With organizations accelerating their digital transformation roadmap implementation, they need to invest in developing data skills with their people. Talent is scarce, and the demand for data skills is huge. There is no time like the present to launch an organization-wide data literacy program to bridge the data knowledge gap and foster a data-driven culture."

The firm's research highlights the crucial role that every employee plays in the field of data collection, from employees engaged in data collection to operational teams generating valuable insights through analytics tools, as well as executives relying on data-driven decision making. However, organizations frequently encounter difficulties sourcing skilled data professionals and fail to establish a data-driven culture despite their mission statements. Without implementing a comprehensive data literacy program, the true value of data remains untapped and unattainable.

In order to maximize the benefits of data use and drive digitalization, the firm proposes implementing a comprehensive, organization-wide approach to enhancing data literacy. To achieve this, Info-Tech recommends establishing a formalized data literacy program that caters to diverse learning styles and accommodates different stages of employee development, including onboarding and personal growth plans.

The firm further emphasizes that a data literacy program extends beyond data itself and encompasses various aspects of business, IT, and data; it requires executive support and collaboration with the business to ensure that the program isn't seen as just typical technical training. The program must address three key questions:

Why? Define the purpose: Understand the audience and their data consumption habits and insights.



What? Understand data: Identify the location of data within the organization.



How? Introduce new ways of working: Explore and implement effective mechanisms for delivering data to the organization.

The blueprint explains the importance of organizations acknowledging the significance of a data-driven culture during digital transformation, which involves making informed decisions based on data evidence rather than relying solely on instinct.

"Data literacy training is as important as any cybersecurity training. It impacts all levels of the organization and is critical to succeed with digital transformation and AI analytics," explains Annabel Lui.

To learn more about how organizations can build an effective and sustainable data literacy program, download the complete Foster Data-Driven Culture With Data Literacy blueprint.

For media inquiries on the topic or to get exclusive, timely commentary from Annabel Lui, an expert in the data & analytics field, please contact pr@infotech.com. To access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Info-Tech Research Group's (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group