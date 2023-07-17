Schneider Electric Ranked #1 in Microgrid Integrator Leaderboard report by Guidehouse Insights

Leading position attributed to strategic partnerships and investments in AlphaStruxure and GreenStruxure joint ventures

BOSTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its number-one ranking in the inaugural Guidehouse Insights 2023 Microgrid Integrator Leaderboard, acknowledging Schneider's unique strategy and execution, demonstrated through its microgrid services, technologies and innovative scope of delivery through joint ventures.

Schneider Electric has ranked #1 in the inaugural Guidehouse Insights 2023 Microgrid Integrator Leaderboard (PRNewswire)

At a time where extreme weather events increasingly impact network resilience and there is emphasized need and importance to decarbonize, microgrids provide the flexibility to source clean, self-generated power from local distributed energy resources (DER), such as solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and battery storage. Businesses looking to protect their operations from the risk of outages and fluctuating energy prices turn to microgrid integrators to facilitate the installation of microgrid assets and provide the technologies to control and optimize their operation. Microgrid investments from the business and government sectors alike are necessary to meet the sustainable energy and DER needs of buildings, especially on the heels of the recent near $1 billion fund for clean federal buildings from the Biden Administration.

Schneider Electric tops the rankings in this year's report because of its experience developing both highly customized solutions as well as its newly launched, standardized EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex offering for midsized commercial sites. Its third-party financial partnerships and joint ventures, AlphaStruxure and GreenStruxure also contributed to the high ranking. As end-to-end Energy as a Service providers across the design-finance-build-operate-own-maintain lifecycle, AlphaStruxure and GreenStruxure drive innovative market differentiation. Together, Schneider and these partners can reliably deliver customized or modular solutions, leveraging the company's rich experience in microgrid and DER projects along with the automation technologies and tested architectures to scale solutions. In North America alone, Schneider Electric has successfully designed, built, and currently maintains over 350 advanced microgrid control projects.

"Schneider has always put sustainability, the customer, clients and our partners first in every endeavor, and this has been shown in our leadership globally," said Manish Kumar, Executive Vice President of Global Digital Energy Division at Schneider Electric. "It is an honor to receive recognition from Guidehouse Insights for our leadership, expertise and in delivering high-quality, strategic solutions in the microgrid value chain, enabling customers to achieve new heights in decarbonizing their energy operations."

"It is worth emphasizing that for our very first Microgrid Integrator Leaderboard report, Schneider ranked number one, due to their global portfolio of microgrid projects, experience designing highly customized solutions, newly launched standardized offering for midsized commercial sites, and innovative third-party financing partnerships," said Dan Power, Senior Research Analyst at Guidehouse Insights. "What Schneider Electric does best is tailor specific solutions for the energy needs of their customer, ensuring platforms, infrastructure and technology work together productively to help the customer reach their business goals. That demonstrates their leadership in the microgrid market."

Learn more about Schneider Electric Microgrid Solutions.

AlphaStruxure

AlphaStruxure is a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider that designs, builds, owns, operates, and maintains tailored energy infrastructure, including microgrids. Unlike other EaaS providers, AlphaStruxure owns its clients' systems for their lifecycle, making it fully accountable for long-term outcomes on resilience, reliability, greenhouse gas reduction, and cost stability — without the CapEx or complexity. AlphaStruxure's unique joint-venture model combines Carlyle's capital backing with Schneider Electric's 185+ year legacy and its track record as the #1 microgrid technology provider, with over 350 successful projects across North America. As a steadfast innovator in the new energy landscape, AlphaStruxure unlocks ambitious transformations for energy-intensive private and public sector organizations. AlphaStruxure is based in Boston, MA and operates across North America while leveraging global capabilities.

More information at alphastruxure.com. Follow AlphaStruxure

GreenStruxure

GreenStruxure is your new energy supply, delivering on-site, zero carbon, digital, cost-effective, resilient energy for commercial and industrial buildings in the U.S. They are leading a new category of EaaS companies, focusing on renewable energy microgrids and advanced digital services to help customers meet their business/sustainability goals. If you want to reduce your carbon footprint and take control of your energy, GreenStruxure, a joint venture of Schneider Electric and Huck Capital, with its premium financing partners ready to work with you every step of the way. For more information, go to www.greenstruxure.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric